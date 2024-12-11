Former Ohio State, Current Tennessee DB Fires Major Shot at Buckeyes
Andre Turrentine is a name that Ohio State Buckeyes fans should recognize. While he currently plays for Ohio State's College Football Playoff opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers, he used to be a Buckeye.
After his freshman year back in 2021, Turrentine decided to transfer away from Ohio State. He landed with Tennessee and has made a great career for himself.
Now, he's set to head back to "The Shoe" to play a huge College Football Playoff game. Add in the fact that it's a night game and the atmosphere is going to be electric.
That being said, Turrentine spoke out and threw a massive shot at the Buckeyes. He discounted home field advantage for Ohio State and talked down about the fans.
"The Shoe isn't as loud as the SEC," Turrentine said. "It's a different animal here. Whether you're at South Carolina at nighttime or Arkansas at nighttime or whether you're at Neyland at nighttime, or the daytime for that matter, it's loud here. It's deafening."
Here is the video of Turrentine taking his shot at the Buckeyes:
As a junior this season, Turrentine has been a huge part of the Volunteers' defense. He has racked up 35 total tackles to go along with an interception and three defended passes.
Against Ohio State, he will be asked to play a major role as Tennessee looks to defeat his old school.
This is just another great piece of bulletin board material for the Buckeyes. Also, this is an even bigger call to Ohio State fans to show up and get loud for the Buckeyes. Turrentine clearly doesn't think the fan can make an impact on the game.
Obviously, this is a huge opportunity for Ohio State. Despite their end of the regular season loss to the Michigan Wolverines, they have a chance to make a run at a national championship.
The team and fans better show up in full force on December 21.
Hopefully, they will be able to prove Turrentine wrong for his recent comments.