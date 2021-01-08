Former Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich Hired by Penn State

Yurcich spent the 2019 campaign working closely with Justin Fields and helped lead a dynamic, explosive Ohio State attack.

Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is coming back to the Big Ten.

After spending the 2019 as Ohio State's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Yurcich left to work with Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns as the offensive coordinator. But when Herman was fired recently, Yurcich found himself looking for a new opportunity and he's landed back closer to home.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has named Yurcich his new offensive coordinator.

This is a great hire for the Nittany Lions, especially coming off a pretty frustrating season which began with lofty expectations.

When Yurcich led the Buckeyes last season, Justin Fields had a wildly productive campaign and brought Ohio State to the brink of a championship. Fields ranked third in FBS with 40 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions for the nation's best touchdown-to-interception ratio. He finished with 51 total touchdowns, 3,273 passing yards, 306 points responsible for and a 181.4 passing efficiency rating.

Yurcich also guided a very good Texas passing attack this season. Sam Ehlinger completed more than 60 percent of his passes and led the Big-12 in passing touchdowns. They also ran the ball well, as freshman running back Bijan Robinson averaged 8.2 yards per attempt to rank first in the country among rushers with more than 80 attempts.

Yurcich came to Ohio State after spending six seasons guiding the Oklahoma State offense to one of the most prolific offensive stretches in program history. They averaged 38.0 points per game and 478.3 yards per game over his six seasons. During his tenure in Stillwater, the Cowboys were 52-34 with four 10-win seasons, four bowl victories and two New Year's Six appearances (2016 Sugar Bowl and 2014 Cotton Bowl).

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions are hoping that the Euclid, Ohio native can help steady their offense after a rocky 2020 campaign.

