Former Ohio State player shares what Buckeyes will do to prepare for College Football Playoff

After the Buckeyes’ Big Ten Championship Game loss knocked them down from the No. 1 to the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff bracket, many still viewed playing for a national title as Ohio State’s minimum goal for the postseason.

A former Ohio State player believes that instead of looking ahead, Ohio State’s primary focus should be the game on Dec. 31.

During “The Bobby Carpenter Show” on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Anthony Schlegel, former member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and former linebacker, discussed how coach Ryan Day will gear up Ohio State to be victorious in the Cotton Bowl. For Schlegel, that should be all the Buckeyes are thinking about.

“The thing that I do know, Ryan Day will be all over the coaches and the players,” Schlegel said. “Mutually coming together to make sure we are the most prepared team with the best game plan going into whoever we play, whether it is Texas A&M or Miami in the Cotton Bowl.”

The new and only focus for the Buckeyes in preparation for the Cotton Bowl



"Ryan Day will be all over the coaches and the players mutually to make sure we are the most prepared team."



-@schlegelvellie pic.twitter.com/VCjhrZQ5DX — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) December 9, 2025

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will travel to Kyle Field Dec. 20 to face off against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies. The winner of that matchup will meet the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes inside AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl.

Similar to the Buckeyes who played their first ever playoff game inside Ohio Stadium last year, the Aggies will be hosting their first home playoff game. Unlike the Buckeyes, the Aggies, as well as Miami, will be playing in their first CFP game.

Later in his statement, Schlegel added that the Cotton Bowl is the only thing on Ohio State’s mind.

“That’s now the singular focus, and whatever that looks like, feels like, acts like, for him [Day], he will make sure that happens,” Schlegel said.

The former New York Jet believes in Day’s ability to prepare his team for the end-of-December showdown based on what he has seen the Buckeye’s coach previously accomplish.

“Guess what? I am going to trust what he has done on the field,” Schlegel said. “That’s how I’m gonna take it.”

Ohio State will have 19 days to prepare for the CFP and whoever comes out of the first round. The Buckeyes taking one game at a time and focusing on the task at hand is the game plan for their playoff journey. However, betting odds already show that not only are the Buckeyes expected to cruise past the Cotton Bowl, but they are also the favorites to win the national championship.

Right behind Ohio State with the second-best odds is Indiana, who defeated the Buckeyes 13-10 during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.