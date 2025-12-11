SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destinations for First Round of CFP

The “College GameDay” crew is heading to two destinations for Round 1 of the CFP.

Pat McAfee and the ‘College GameDay’ crew are heading to two locations for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Pat McAfee and the 'College GameDay' crew are heading to two locations for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
In this story:

Last weekend, College GameDay traveled to Atlanta for the SEC championship game between Georgia and Alabama. Georgia won handily, but both teams were among the 12 programs that earned spots in this year’s College Football Playoff.

The CFP does not begin until next week, but in advance of the playoff’s first round, College GameDay has announced that it will be heading to two destinations for the first weekend of playoff games. Here are those destinations.

ESPN’s College GameDay CFP destinations

College GameDay will first be traveling to Norman, Okla. on Dec. 19 for the first-round matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama. This will mark the second time that the GameDay crew heads to Oklahoma this season, after previously traveling to the Sooners for their home win over Michigan on Sep. 6.

This game will serve as a rematch of Oklahoma’s 23–21 win over Alabama nearly a month ago on Nov. 15. Alabama, who has slumped as of late, will look to rebound against a Sooners squad that has won four straight.

The following day, College GameDay will be in College Station, Texas on Dec. 20 for the first-round game between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami. Texas A&M enters this game after their lone loss of the season against Texas, while Miami heads in after earning the final CFP spot over Notre Dame. This will be the first game between the inter-conference foes since early 2023, when Miami took down Texas A&M 48–33.

College GameDay chose to head to these two locations over Oxford, Miss. and Eugene, Ore. Oklahoma–Alabama is the only CFP game on Friday, Dec. 19, making that game an easy choice. Meanwhile, Ole Miss will host Tulane and Oregon will host James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 20. Unsurprisingly, College GameDay is choosing to spotlight a couple games between power four teams and closer seeds over the games featuring two Group of 5 teams that rank significantly lower than the rest of the playoff field.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

45-14, Utah

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

29-7, Texas Tech

12

Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

37-15, Notre Dame

13

Nov. 22

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

USC

42-27, Oregon

14

Nov. 29

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan

Ohio State

27-9, Ohio State

15

Dec. 6

Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia

Alabama

28-7, Georgia

CFP Round 1

Dec. 19

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Alabama

TBD

CFP Round 1

Dec. 20

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M

Miami

TBD

Published
