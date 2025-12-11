‘College GameDay’ Announces Destinations for First Round of CFP
Last weekend, College GameDay traveled to Atlanta for the SEC championship game between Georgia and Alabama. Georgia won handily, but both teams were among the 12 programs that earned spots in this year’s College Football Playoff.
The CFP does not begin until next week, but in advance of the playoff’s first round, College GameDay has announced that it will be heading to two destinations for the first weekend of playoff games. Here are those destinations.
ESPN’s College GameDay CFP destinations
College GameDay will first be traveling to Norman, Okla. on Dec. 19 for the first-round matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama. This will mark the second time that the GameDay crew heads to Oklahoma this season, after previously traveling to the Sooners for their home win over Michigan on Sep. 6.
This game will serve as a rematch of Oklahoma’s 23–21 win over Alabama nearly a month ago on Nov. 15. Alabama, who has slumped as of late, will look to rebound against a Sooners squad that has won four straight.
The following day, College GameDay will be in College Station, Texas on Dec. 20 for the first-round game between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami. Texas A&M enters this game after their lone loss of the season against Texas, while Miami heads in after earning the final CFP spot over Notre Dame. This will be the first game between the inter-conference foes since early 2023, when Miami took down Texas A&M 48–33.
College GameDay chose to head to these two locations over Oxford, Miss. and Eugene, Ore. Oklahoma–Alabama is the only CFP game on Friday, Dec. 19, making that game an easy choice. Meanwhile, Ole Miss will host Tulane and Oregon will host James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 20. Unsurprisingly, College GameDay is choosing to spotlight a couple games between power four teams and closer seeds over the games featuring two Group of 5 teams that rank significantly lower than the rest of the playoff field.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
45-14, Utah
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
29-7, Texas Tech
12
Nov. 15
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame
37-15, Notre Dame
13
Nov. 22
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
USC
42-27, Oregon
14
Nov. 29
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan
Ohio State
27-9, Ohio State
15
Dec. 6
Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia
Alabama
28-7, Georgia
CFP Round 1
Dec. 19
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Alabama
TBD
CFP Round 1
Dec. 20
College Station, Texas
Texas A&M
Miami
TBD