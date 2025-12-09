A Look at the Biggest Games in Kyle Field History Before Texas A&M vs. Miami

A Kyle Field playoff game against one of the biggest brands in college football? Yeah, the 12th Man is about to be absolutely rocking, even with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Texas A&M secured its first playoff berth in program history after a historic campaign in year two under Mike Elko.

And now, with Miami headed to College Station, one question jumps off the page:

Is this the biggest game Kyle Field has ever hosted?

A view of the fans and the stands and the 12th Man logo during the second half of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyle Field has seen its fair share of iconic moments across its 97 years. The seven-overtime thriller against LSU in 2018. Zack Calzada and company shocking No. 1 Alabama in 2021. The Marcel Reed breakout against LSU in 2024. The 2010 takedown of No. 9 Nebraska. The 2002 upset over No. 1 Oklahoma.

But games are ultimately judged by what’s at stake. And for the first time, the Aggies walk into a home matchup with a real path to the national championship. That alone might be enough to tab A&M-Miami as the most important game Kyle Field has ever staged.

If the Aggies feed off the 12th Man and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals, the atmosphere could reach a level even this stadium hasn’t touched before.

With that in mind, here are a few of the other contenders for Kyle Field’s biggest game ever:

2024: Elko Era Begins Against Notre Dame

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Week one. College Gameday in town. A national blueblood rolling into College Station. And, most importantly, Mike Elko’s first game as A&M’s head coach. The vibes around Aggieland were at an all-time high.

A crowd of 107,315, the tenth largest in Kyle Field history, packed the stadium to witness the start of a new era. Notre Dame would go on to spoil Elko’s A&M debut, but the significance of the night was undeniable.

2024: Lone Star Showdown Returns

General view of the lone star showdown logo on the field before a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a 13-year hiatus, the rivalry returned to the place that always fit it best: Kyle Field.

To add fuel to the rivalry, there was an SEC Championship game appearance on the line.

Walking around College Station, it felt like every A&M alum on earth had come home. Kyle Field delivered its third largest crowd ever, with 109,028 fans packing in to witness the rebirth of the Lone Star Showdown.

Texas would go on to win 17-7, spoiling what had the makings of a historic night.

Other All-Time Kyle Field Games

General view outside Kyle Field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2020: No. 21 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Florida

After losing 59-29 against No. 2 Alabama, A&M would rebound to beat No. 4 Florida 41-28 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies would go on a seven win streak to finish ranked No. 5 in the final AP poll, barely missing out on the 4 team playoff.

2013: Johnny Football vs No. 1 Alabama

After winning the Heisman trophy and becoming a legend in the sport, all eyes were on the Johnny Manziel led Aggies.

The No. 1 Tide rolled into town and rolled the Aggies 49-42 in likely the most hyped up home game in the Manziel era.

2012: Johnny Football Heisman Culmination

Johnny Football took the college football world by storm in 2012 with this playmaking ability and unmatched confidence.

His Heisman worthy regular season campaign came to a culmination at home when the Aggies dismantled Missouri 59-29 while accounting for 5 touchdowns and essentially locked up the Heisman in front of a roaring Kyle Field.

2001: Red, White and Blue Game

In the wake of 9/11, the 12th Man created one of the most powerful scenes ever witnessed in college football. Fans organized a stadium-wide tribute where each deck wore red, white, or blue to form a massive American flag inside Kyle Field. A&M would beat Oklahoma State 21-7, but the game is remembered far more for its unity and message.

1999: Bonfire Collapse Game

Just days after the tragic Bonfire Collapse, Texas A&M hosted No. 5 Texas in one of the most emotional games ever played on campus. The Aggies rallied around one another and pulled off a 20-16 win. The moment transcended football and remains one of the most meaningful games in A&M history.

1998: Upset of No. 2 Nebraska

The last time A&M won a conference championship, the road started with a signature win at Kyle Field. The Aggies stunned No. 2 Nebraska 28-21, a victory that propelled them to the Big 12 title and cemented one of the greatest seasons in program history.