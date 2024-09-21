Former Ohio State Star Should Become Long-Term QB For Steelers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to two straight wins to begin the 2024 NFL season. He hasn't looked amazing during those outings, but he has done enough to win games.
That being said, a major question is now brewing that will need to be answered. When Russell Wilson is able to return from his injury, will Fields keep the starting job or will the veteran get the job back?
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes that Pittsburgh can build their franchise around Fields. He spoke out about that in a recent show segment.
Throughout the first two weeks of the 2024 season, Fields has completed 69.8 percent of his pass attempts for 273 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He has also picked up 84 yards on the ground.
As previously stated, he hasn't been putting up massive numbers, but he has been playing well enough to lead wins.
Should the Steelers keep him as their starting quarterback? Let's take a look at why they should make taht decision and keep him in the starting role.
Why Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Justin Fields Should Be Steelers' Long-Term QB
At just 25 years old, Fields offers Pittsburgh a better chance at continued success. If Mike Tomlin were to give the job back to Wilson, he could very well be a one-year option.
With Fields playing well enough to win and playing relatively mistake-free football, there is no reason to bench him. He has taken the job and run with it. Leading two wins should not be discounted.
During his tenure with the Chicago Bears, Fields was missing throws. His career-high completion percentage was just 61.4. No one should expect him to stay at around 70 percent, but it seems reasonable to think that he's a 65 percent kind of guy at this stage of his career.
He hasn't taken unnecessary risks with the football. Turnovers were also a concern during his time with the Bears. It sure looks like he's improved that aspect of his game as well.
Right now, there is no reason that can be given to suggest that Fields should be replaced. He's playing solid football. There is definite room for improvement, but unless he starts struggling, Tomlin should leave him in the starting role and let him prove he can be a long-term option.
If things work out, the Steelers may very well have a franchise quarterback on their hands. He would end up being a massive steal at the low price that Pittsburgh paid to acquire him.
Only time will tell and it will be interesting to see what Tomlin decides, but a move back to Wilson would be a step in the wrong direction at this point in time.
Between his age, performance through two games, and the team success at 2-0, Fields should absolutely stick as the starter for the time being.
As always, Buckeyes fans will continue rooting on one of their own.