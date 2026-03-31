Everything Mike McCarthy, Steelers Said About Aaron Rodgers at NFL Annual Meeting

For a second offseason in a row, the Steelers are anxiously awaiting Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his career. Will he retire? Will he re-sign with Pittsburgh? Or, will he decide to keep playing, but wants to compete elsewhere?

Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision, putting the Steelers in a rough position again. Last year, the veteran quarterback waited until June to make a decision—the organization is adamant that Rodgers won’t take that long this year. But, as the clock keeps ticking, how long the team is willing to wait?

At this week’s NFL Annual Meetings, of course coach Mike McCarthy and Steelers owner Art Rooney II were asked about Rodgers’s status. Here’s what they had to say.

What Mike McCarthy said about Aaron Rodgers

Immediately when McCarthy was hired as the new coach of the Steelers in January after Mike Tomlin stepped away following 18 seasons there, people wondered if this hire was a way to entice Rodgers to remain in Pittsburgh. The coach-quarterback duo notably won a Super Bowl title (coincidentally against the Steelers) together on the Packers. But, Rooney said their connection had nothing to do with the hire. It may be helping now, though.

McCarthy noted two months ago that he had spoken with Rodgers a few times, and it sounds like that communication has continued on a “weekly, every couple of days” basis while Rodgers still mulls over his decision. Here’s how he described his chats with the 42-year-old quarterback:

“Just like they always are, life, football, what's going on at the facility. So he's really engaged with what's going on,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “... I would just say he's in a very positive space. We'll just continue to engage in conversations.”

So, what will the Steelers do if Rodgers chooses to retire or pivot to another team? McCarthy and Steelers general manager Omar Khan have a “contingency plan” if that’s what Rodgers decides. It sounds like nothing is off the table, including potentially drafting a quarterback next month.

“I think like anything, people talk about having a plan,” McCarthy said. “I think you have to have a system of player acquisition. We do every position. So you got to be able to adjust. You got to be proactive with that thought process. ... There really aren't too many scenarios we haven't talked about.”

The Steelers currently hold the No. 21 pick in the first round, and could pivot to drafting a quarterback in the first round if Rodgers retires.

What Art Rooney II said about Aaron Rodgers

Unlike McCarthy, it sounds like Rodgers hasn’t been in contact with Rooney throughout his decision-making process. However, Rooney is pretty confident that the quarterback will tell the team his decision within the next month before the NFL Draft.

“I have not talked to him. Coach has been in contact with him pretty regularly. I think his decision’s probably coming soon,” Rooney told Pryor. “I would say by the draft I expect an answer, yep.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he expects an answer one way or the other from Aaron Rodgers by the NFL Draft — which is just about three weeks away. pic.twitter.com/0ieSjaKEuZ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 31, 2026

The organization is probably sick of getting questions about Rodgers, but it’s definitely the biggest cloud looming over the franchise’s head right now. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, Pittsburgh has started six different quarterbacks, including Rodgers. The Steelers need to find an answer to the long-standing QB1 question this offseason, and Rodgers is halting them from making any moves while he’s in limbo.

If Rodgers chooses to play another year (likely his last) in 2026, then the Steelers will probably be in the same boat next offseason, one they’ve been in the past five offseasons now. The fans should hopefully be getting an answer in the next few weeks—that is, if Rodgers stays true to his word.

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