Three Position Groups Ryan Day's Buckeyes Won't Need To Worry About in 2026

Spring training is well under way for the Ohio State Buckeyes as head coach Ryan Day figures out what kind of talent is on the roster this season.

It’s a chance for new players to show off what they have, and for returners to show they’re ready to make the next leap. Day’s job is to figure out who’s for real, and who needs another year to develop.

Here are three position groups that Day and the Buckeyes won’t have to worry too much about heading into next season.

Quarterbacks

Julian Sayin is back for a second year after shining as a redshirt rookie. He threw for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He also completed passes at a 77 percent rate, leading all quarterbacks in college football.

He was fourth in Heisman voting and showed no sign of losing his job in the offseason. Day knows exactly what he has as a starter, and unless something major happens in the next few months, nothing will change.

Freshman Tavien St. Claire is turning heads during his reps too. The Buckeyes have dynamic athletes at both the starter and backup spots, giving the team some peace of mind.

Running backs

Even though Ohio State’s top two backs in Bo Jackson and Isaiah West are missing the spring with surgeries, Day and the Buckeyes offense should have no concerns with the talent in the room.

Jackson proved what he could do last season as he earned the starting job and rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. His speed added a dynamic layup to the offense and he’ll only get better in his sophomore season.

As for West, he started emerging near the end of the season as a backup running back. He went for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be the primary backup last season, and again just being a sophomore, he’ll have plenty of room to grow next year.

Legend Bey has been one of Ohio State’s more interesting prospects. He has all the athleticism in the world, and Day’s only concern will be figuring out how to get him on the field consistently. Ja’Kobi Jackson will also be able to fill in as a solid depth piece where needed.

Safeties

Ohio State has currently shown off four starting caliber safeties through the earlier portions of spring practices. Day will have no concern that the talent will be there, just that it’s going to be used correctly. A problem any coach would want to have.

Jaylen McClain seems like he’ll be one of the starters, with Earl Little Jr., Terry Moore III and Lorey Roker III all fighting for the other job.

With one of the greatest Buckeyes of the past decade in Caleb Downs headed for the NFL draft, the easiest way to replace him is with numbers. This year’s safety group may be an even better unit, and a serious strength of the Buckeye’s defense.