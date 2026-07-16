Former Ohio State WR Dontre Wilson Compares Buckeyes to Lakers or Celtics

Former Ohio State Wider receiver Dontre Wilson was apart of the first college football team to win the First College Football Playoff championship against the Oregon Ducks in January of 2015. The final score was 42-20 with future Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, running for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

After the game, Elliott spoke about winning a National Championship with Ohio State being a dream come true.

”It was our dream. It came true,” Elliott said.” With all the stuff we went through to get here, it’s just crazy. It doesn’t feel real.”

While head coach Urban Meyer share that the chase for the title was now complete.

”The chase is complete,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ” It’s done. It’s over. They accepted their final mission, their final assignment and their final directive, and they did it. That was our whole mantra this last couple of weeks. A job well done, and we’re very grateful.”

Unfortunately for Wilson, he could not play due to injury, but he still knows a thing or two about winning championships. The Desoto Eagles won a 5A state track title during Dontre Wilson’s time in high school as a part of the track team, and he definitely knows his Ohio State history. So, when he was asked to compare ‘The Ohio State University’ to an NBA franchise, he didn’t hesitate to name both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. The comparison makes sense because all three have won a lot throughout their histories.

“Either the Lakers or the Celtics, bro. Been balling forever, been relevant, got the rings and the trophies to back it up. Very storied program, all the way back to Woody Hayes. One of the oldest programs in college football, too. We've got the only guy to win a Heisman twice, Troy Smith won one,” said Wilson.

“Almost every year we've had a quarterback in the Heisman race or as a finalist. Great running backs like Eddie George, Zeke and J.K. Dobbins, great defensive ends all the way to Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa. We've got a whole plethora of great football players across the board, whether they're from up north or down south. It's a very storied program, man, so I'd definitely say the Lakers or the Celtics.”

The Boston Celtics hold the record in the NBA for the most NBA Championship in league history with 18 championships with the most recent one coming in 2024. Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP after beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

“I can't even put into words the emotions. I'm blessed and grateful. This was a full team effort — we had a great team, my teammates were great, they allowed me to lead us on both ends of the ball, and we came out and just performed on our home floor,” said Brown after winning the Finals’ MVP trophy.

“It was just amazing. It could have gone to anybody — it could have gone to Jason. I can't talk enough about his selflessness, I can't talk enough about his attitude, and just how he approached not just the series or the finals, but the playoffs in general. We did it together as a team, and that was the most important thing.”

As for the Los Angeles Lakers they are one championship ring behind them with 17 Championship. They last won one in 2020 during COVID in the NBA Bubble with LeBron James being Finals MVP.

I told [Lakers president Jeanie Buss] when I came here that I would put this franchise back in the position where it belongs,” James said on the court. “Her late, great father did it for so many years, and she just took it on after that. For me to be a part of such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling not only for myself, but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, for everybody that’s here.

“We just want our respect. [General manager Rob Pelinka] wants his respect. Coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker Nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect too.”