Every QB Ohio State Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

There are 53 days until the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field against the Ball State Cardinals, marking the beginning of the new college football season. The overall schedule itself is top-heavy, as the Buckeyes will play the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks, to name a few.

It could end up being a difficult road toward another College Football Playoff berth if Ohio State is not careful.

Having said that, Ohio State Buckeyes On SI decided to take a deep dive and rank every quarterback the Buckeyes will play this season. In large part, having a solid quarterback likely gives the opposition a better chance to win.

Without further ado, here are all 12 opposing quarterbacks ranked from worst to best.

12. Tyler Mizzell or Keldric Luste – Ball State Cardinals

December 21, 2012; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Ball State Cardinals helmet against the UCF Knights during the second half of the St. Petersburg Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl at Tropicana Field. UCF Knights defeated the Ball State Cardinals 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An unconventional entry to say the least, it remains unclear who the Cardinals will start at quarterback on opening day. Both Tyler Mizzell and Keldric Luste are transfer quarterbacks fighting for their respective starting roles. The depth chart is thin on experience overall, so regardless of who plays, Week 1 may end up being the Buckeyes' most stress-free afternoon of the season in a deafening Horseshoe at Ohio Stadium.

11. Malik Washington – Maryland Terrapins

Despite Malik Washington's home state hero status in College Park, the Maryland Terrapins are undergoing immense challenges from a holistic program perspective. The Terrapins decided to maintain their coach, Mike Locksley, despite underachieving the last few seasons. Washington has shown signs of talent thus far in his college career after throwing 17 touchdowns last season. However, following a 4-0 start, eight consecutive losses followed, leaving more questions than answers.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams will meet Saturday, Oct. 10, in Columbus in the Buckeyes' third conference game of the season.

10. Dru DeShields – Kent State Golden Flashes

Oct 3, 2015; Kent, OH, USA; A detailed view of a Kent State Golden Flashes helmet during the game of the Miami (Oh) Redhawks against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Dix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes' nonconference schedule wraps up with Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 19 (noon ET). All indicators suggest that the Golden Flashes will be heavily reliant on their 2,000-plus-yard passer, Dru DeShields, to keep them in the game.

Last year, DeShields took over midseason and led the Golden Flashes to a 3-2 mark down the stretch, finishing 5-7. When DeShields is 100 percent healthy, it appears Kent State could be more than competitive, depending on the opposition. To avoid the upset, Ohio State will likely have to frustrate him early and often to make it a long day.

9. Aiden Chiles – Northwestern Wildcats

Former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aiden Chiles opted to remain in the Big Ten by transferring to the Northwestern Wildcats in succession of Preston Stone. While in East Lansing, Chiles was a 4,000-plus-yard passer despite the Spartans underachieving on the field, which led to former Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald returning to the Big Ten to replace former coach Jonathan Smith.

Michigan State's Aiden Chiles communicates with teammates before the snap against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now in Evanston, Chiles will be mentored by offensive-minded guru Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. Kelly spent part of his coaching career in the NFL and as a collegiate head coach, with a brief stop in Columbus during the 2024 national title-winning season as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Having familiarity with the Buckeyes may not be enough help, though, as Chiles' Wildcats are projected to finish 4-8 by season's end, according to CBS Sports.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern is set for Nov. 14 in Columbus.

8. Bryce Underwood – Michigan Wolverines

The soon-to-be sophomore gets another crack at the Buckeyes in November, as his first attempt to secure a rivalry-game upset was, to say the least, ugly. Ohio State prevailed easily 27-9, and despite the Wolverines starting over with a new regime with Kyle Whittingham (formerly of the Utah Utes) succeeding Sherrone Moore, outside critics suggest Underwood may not be the guy to lead Michigan to the next level.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The season-finale, better known as "The Game" goes down Nov. 28 (noon ET, FOX) in Columbus.

Ohio State Opposing QB's: The Best of the Rest (#7-#1)

7. Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski – Iowa Hawkeyes

Auburn Tigers quarterback Hank Brown (15) looks to pass as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's still unclear which direction the Hawkeyes give the nod to at quarterback. The game goes down Saturday, Oct. 3 in Iowa City. Both are solid starting candidates. However, Brown is more of a traditional quarterback.

6. Josh Hoover – Indiana Hoosiers

Former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover replaces former Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza as the Indiana Hoosiers' new quarterback. It's unclear whether Hoover will play just like Mendoza, but if he plays anything like he did in the Big 12, Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin could be in for a shootout.

TCU's quarterback Josh Hoover (10) prepares to throw the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game could have marquee stakes attached, set for Saturday, Oct. 17 in Bloomington.

5. T.J. Lateef – Nebraska Cornhuskers

T.J. Lateef brings the most experience to the current Nebraska quarterback room, but replacing Dylan Raiola won't be easy.

The trip to Lincoln marks the Buckeyes' last road trip of the regular-season, Saturday, Nov. 21.

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Katin Houser – Illinois Fighting Illini

A prolific former East Carolina quarterback with previous Big Ten experience at Michigan State, Houser succeeds Luke Altmyer to lead a new-look Illini team that has shifted from a perennial laughing stock to an upper-tier Big Ten team since coach Bret Bielema's arrival to Champaign in 2021.

The Buckeyes will rematch Illinois Saturday, Sept. 26, in Columbus. Ohio State won last year's contest in Champaign, 34-16, in early October.

Michigan State's Katin Houser, left, celebrates his rushing touchdown against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Jayden Maiava – USC Trojans

In what could be a do-or-die game for the College Football Playoff, Jayden Maiava is back with USC to try and finally lead his coach, Lincoln Riley, to marquee wins. The heavyweight-type matchup is set for Oct. 31, with the Buckeyes heading to the West Coast.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Arch Manning – Texas Longhorns

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning opted to stay in college for another season, which gives him another opportunity to try and beat Ohio State. He will have a chance to do so in the second week of the season in Austin, Saturday., Sept. 12. The game may wind up being a way-too-early CFP preview, too.

1. Dante Moore – Oregon Ducks

The Big Ten title game might as well be played Saturday, Nov. 7, instead of in December. In all seriousness, the Ducks are stacked starting with quarterback Dante Moore who is a bona fide Heisman contender and a projected top NFL Draft pick next spring.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All in all, the schedule is a challenge for Ohio State. But it's nothing. It hasn't overcome previously.

Only time will tell.