Four Interesting Facts About Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard
The 2024 college football season is almost here and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for what they believe will be a run at a National Championship.
Will Howard, the team's expected starting quarterback, is gearing up to live up to major hype. After transferring to Ohio State from Kansas State, Howard is facing major pressure to deliver a major season and lead the Buckeyes to a title.
Living up to that hype will be a difficult task for Howard. He has never faced anything like the expectations that have been set for him in 2024.
During the 2023 season at Kansas State, Howard put up a solid season. However, the Buckeyes are expecting even more from the young quarterback.
He ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Howard also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
With the 2024 season right around the corner, Colin Gray of the Columbus Dispatch has shared four interesting things to know about the Buckeyes' new starting quarterback.
4. Will Howard Did Not Have An Ohio State Recruiting Offer
During the 2020 recruiting process, Howard was pursued by quite a few big schools. However, the Buckeyes were not one of them.
While they did not have interest in him then, they clearly did this offseason.
3. Will Howard Has the Most Touchdown Passes in Kansas State History
With 48 career touchdowns passes for the Wildcats, Howard took the all-time record for the school.
There have only been four Kansas State quarterbacks to ever throw for 40 or more touchdowns. Those quarterbacks are Josh Freeman, Skylar Thompson, and Jake Waters.
2. Will Howard Led Kansas State to a Big 12 Championship
While there are still fans questioning Howard's ability to lead Ohio State to a championship, he has experience with success. During the 2022 season, he was able to lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship.
He'll need to do much more to make the Buckeyes' season a success, but he has been able to lead at a high level in the past.
1. Will Howard Is from Pennsylvania
While this is more of a trivial fun fact, Howard is one of two players on the Ohio State roster in 2024 from the state of Pennsylvania. The other is safety Keenan Nelson Jr., who also transffered to the team.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of season Howard can lead in 2024. Ohio State should have a good chance of winning a National Championship if they play up to their full potential.
Howard has a huge opportunity ahead of him and hopefully he's able to make the most of it.