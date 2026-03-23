Four Ohio State Basketball Players Who Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes college basketball season came to a disappointing end on Thursday, as they faced a first-round loss against TCU in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State made significant progress by reaching the March Madness for the first time since 2022. Now, the goal for next season will be to win a game.

However, a few players won’t be returning to the Buckeyes when the new season kicks off in November.

Bruce Thornton

Senior guard Bruce Thornton has completed his final game with Ohio State after a four-year journey. It's uncommon for college basketball players to stay at the same school for four seasons, but Thornton is one of the few exceptions. This is surprising, especially considering that the Buckeyes faced significant struggles during his first three years in Columbus.

Thornton was the heart and soul of the Buckeyes over the past few seasons, with the offense running through him. Ohio State will face a big challenge in trying to fill his shoes both on and off the court.

Puff Johnson

Many Ohio State fans might not remember forward Puff Johnson, as he played in only nine games. He was engaged in an eligibility battle during the first half of the season, trying to secure another year of eligibility after playing three seasons at North Carolina and two at Penn State before transferring to Ohio State this past offseason.

Christoph Tilly

One of the Buckeyes' key offseason moves was acquiring center Christoph Tilly from Santa Clara in the portal. He made a solid impact, averaging 11 points and 4.7 rebounds over 32 games. Ohio State needed another big, and though Tilly wasn't one of the best centers in the Big Ten, he did have a big role in helping Ohio State make the tournament.

Brandon Noel

Another key move the Buckeyes made was bringing in forward Brandon Noel from Wright State, but his season didn't go as planned. He suffered a serious foot injury in the early part of January, and he didn't return to action until the Big Ten tournament.

It appeared that Noel was set to play a significant role for the Buckeyes, but now we're left wondering what he could have accomplished if it weren’t for his injury.

Ohio State will need to utilize the transfer portal to fill the gaps left by these players. It may even have to bring in additional talent to accommodate current roster members who might transfer to another school.