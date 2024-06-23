Buckeyes Now

Four-Star IOL Jake Cook Commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to roll on the recruiting trail.

Jul 17, 2023; Westerville, OH, United States; Westerville North junior lineman Jake Cook is a Division I college recruit.
Jul 17, 2023; Westerville, OH, United States; Westerville North junior lineman Jake Cook is a Division I college recruit. / Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch
It appears that no one is going to be able to catchup to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Heading into the Weekend, the Buckeyes already had the No. 1 ranked class in the nation

But on Sunday, that class got even stronger, with four-star Westerville North (Westerville, OH) interior offensive lineman Jake Cook committing to the program. Cook picked the Buckeyes over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Louisville, and Kentucky.

“Excited to work and be apart of the brotherhood! Go Bucks!” Cook told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Cook originally committed to Lousiville in February, de-committing from the Cardinals on June 18 just before his official visit to the Buckeyes.

As it stands, Cooks is rated as a four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 9 interior lineman, No. 11 player in Ohio and No. 201 player nationally per Rivals.com. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking based on the four major recruiting services (Rivals, 247, On3 and ESPN), Cook ranks as the No. 649 player nationally, No. 55 interior lineman, and No. 24 player in Ohio.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 295 pounds, Cook has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive front but is projected to likely wind up as a center for the Buckeyes.

"His teammates love him. He's a leader, he wants to be a great player and has the self-discipline to do that and that speaks to his father and mother," Cook's high school coach told 247Sports. "He's respectful. He's made a commitment to the little things and putting in extra weight room work. He's a chin up guy, never down on himself. He's exceptional in the classroom, a well-rounded student-athlete who is fun to coach and wants to learn. He shows up to all meetings and leans the offense cause I changed the blocking scheme. He shows up and delivers. He's a powerful, positive presence in the classroom and on the field."

Cook now becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State, joining four-star tackle Carter Lowe.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

