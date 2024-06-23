Four-Star IOL Jake Cook Commits to Ohio State
It appears that no one is going to be able to catchup to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Heading into the Weekend, the Buckeyes already had the No. 1 ranked class in the nation
But on Sunday, that class got even stronger, with four-star Westerville North (Westerville, OH) interior offensive lineman Jake Cook committing to the program. Cook picked the Buckeyes over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Louisville, and Kentucky.
“Excited to work and be apart of the brotherhood! Go Bucks!” Cook told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Cook originally committed to Lousiville in February, de-committing from the Cardinals on June 18 just before his official visit to the Buckeyes.
As it stands, Cooks is rated as a four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 9 interior lineman, No. 11 player in Ohio and No. 201 player nationally per Rivals.com. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking based on the four major recruiting services (Rivals, 247, On3 and ESPN), Cook ranks as the No. 649 player nationally, No. 55 interior lineman, and No. 24 player in Ohio.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 295 pounds, Cook has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive front but is projected to likely wind up as a center for the Buckeyes.
"His teammates love him. He's a leader, he wants to be a great player and has the self-discipline to do that and that speaks to his father and mother," Cook's high school coach told 247Sports. "He's respectful. He's made a commitment to the little things and putting in extra weight room work. He's a chin up guy, never down on himself. He's exceptional in the classroom, a well-rounded student-athlete who is fun to coach and wants to learn. He shows up to all meetings and leans the offense cause I changed the blocking scheme. He shows up and delivers. He's a powerful, positive presence in the classroom and on the field."
Cook now becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State, joining four-star tackle Carter Lowe.