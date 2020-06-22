Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Issues Guidelines on Sports Resuming

As part of his #ResponsibleRestartOhio initiative, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the new protocols for contact and non-contact sports on Monday afternoon. The guidance included both mandatory and recommended practices for teams, players, coaches, spectators, venues, facilities, athletic trainers and more.

You can review the documents here.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team has already begun holding voluntary workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. All of the student-athletes that have come to campus were asked to sign a "Buckeye Pledge" to take their personal health and the health of their community seriously. All student-athletes are required to abide by the appropriate university protocols, which are in line with CDC and federal regulations.

As part of the governors orders, contact practices and training sessions may resume for all sports. Only intra-club/team scrimmages are permitted for contact sports and practices/open gyms should be limited in the same way wherever possible. Competitive games and tournaments are permitted for non-contact sports only.

Anyone involved in any capacity is required to conduct a daily symptoms assessment. Anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home.

Spectators must keep a minimum of six feet between themselves and it is highly recommended that they wear facial coverings at all times. Coaches, athletic trainers and officials are also advised to wear masks, but players are exempt from this ONLY while they are competing. It is mandatory that six feet be kept between all individuals at all times, except between those who are competing on the field or court.

Perhaps the most notable entry in today's release is related to physical touching. Physical contact is only permitted within the rules of the game during competitive practice. Players, coaches, and officials are not to physically contact each other before or after competitive practice (i.e. greetings, team huddles, high-fives, congregating, etc.).

There is a heavy emphasis on properly sanitizing all surfaces and practicing good personal hygiene.

The Buckeyes officially open football training camp on August 7.

