Ryan Day shares injury update for Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate
No. 1 Ohio State continues to roll opponents week in and week out as quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation in completion percentage. This high level of passing production starts with Sayin’s two superstar wide receivers.
There is a glaring problem though, both of those receivers are seeing unexpected and unexplained absences due to injury.
Sophomore Jeremiah Smith and junior Carnell Tate had been playing up to their potential, and then some, through the first eight games of the season. Now, with Tate missing his second game in a row Saturday against UCLA, and Smith being sidelined the same game after halftime, there is some offensive uncertainty as the Buckeyes look to finish the season strong.
During media availability Tuesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day shared why information about the wide receiver duo’s injuries have been minimal.
“Our policy is, we just don’t discuss specifics on injuries, and then once you start going down a little bit here a little bit there, you can create a problem,” Day said. “For a number of reasons, we do not discuss those things.”
For Tate, many are still speculating what exactly caused his injury, how serious it is and how long he will be sidelined for. For Smith, many point toward an awkward fall he took against Illinois earlier this season as a possible cause of his nagging injury.
When asked if the game against the Fighting Illini is the reason for Smith being sidelined, Day simply told the media he does not know.
Despite not giving details on either of the two’s conditions, Day mentioned that trainers and the players are both working daily to get back into action.
“[Smith and Tate] are in great spirits, the medical staff is working hard,” Day said. “We will take it day to day and see how they come in each day, but they are working hard to get back on the field.”
The last time Tate was seen in a game was against Ohio State’s 38-14 victory over Penn State, where he hauled in five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Against Purdue, the Buckeye junior said he felt tightness during pregame warmups and eventually sat out the entire matchup.
Smith started each game of the season before being pulled after the first half against the Bruins. He would catch four passes for 40 yards against the Boilermakers, before being seen limping towards the locker room at halftime.
The Buckeye pass-catching duo combined for 1,436 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns before Tate missed the game against Purdue. With only one of his star receivers for just one half of football, Sayin went 23-of-31 against the Bruins defense for 184 yards and one touchdown.
The Buckeyes have a laundry list of offensive talent at their disposal, as proven with their run game catching fire against UCLA, so if Smith and Tate’s absence is short term, there shouldn’t be a huge issue. If Ohio State is missing both, or either, headed into the playoffs, however, there could be some major issues in the passing game for the No. 1 team in the nation.