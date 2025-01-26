Green Bay Packers Urged to Target Two Ohio State Buckeyes Stars
The Ohio State Buckeyes have many players poised to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. After winning a championship, those players can leave knowing that they finished the task they set out to accomplish.
While it's sad to see star players leave for the NFL, it's always fun to see where they end up. Ohio State fans will continue rooting for their own at the next level just like they did when they were Buckeyes.
Some of the names that will be leaving Ohio State for the NFL are Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka, Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Donovan Jackson, Tyleik Williams, and TreVeyon Henderson.
All of those players have the talent to become very special players at the next level.
With that being said, one team is being urged to consider pursing two Buckeyes stars.
Mike Luciano of Lombardi Ave has suggested that both Egbuka and Sawyer could be possible targets for the Green Bay Packers.
Sawyer would help the Packers with their need off of the edge. Green Bay badly needs a better pass rush and Sawyer could be the answer to those problems.
"Sawyer lacks the amazing burst on the edge many Day 2 prospects have, but he has a very refined plan of attack as a pass rusher, tremendous power, and production against some of his better opponents. Sawyer's floor as a pass rusher is very high, which will appeal to Green Bay," Luciano wrote.
Bringing in another weapon for Jordan Love will also be a priority for the Packers. Egbuka could be a big-time playmaker in Green Bay.
"The Buckeyes' all-time catch leader will need to answer questions about his durability and skill on the outside, but everything else about him suggests he can be a playmaker right out of the box. With great speed, strong hands, and some of the best route-running in this class, Egbuka could be on the receiving end of more big Love touchdowns than anyone else in the next half-decade."
Obviously, this is just a suggestion and there is a lot of time before the 2025 NFL Draft begins. Both Sawyer and Egbuka are potential first round picks, although Sawyer seems likely to slip into the second round.
All of that being said, the Packers are a team to keep an eye on for at least a couple of the Ohio State stars heading to the NFL.