The Ohio State Buckeyes rolled past the UCLA Bruins 86–74 after a steady first half and an explosive second. The win was sealed by a career night from John Mobley Jr. and a strong supporting cast of Devin Royal and Bruce Thornton.

Offensively, the Buckeyes played up-tempo and did an excellent job of finding the open man. They built a lead of as many as nine points in the first half and went into halftime up 42–36 after a buzzer-beating three from Mobley Jr.

Mobley Jr. finished the first half with 18 points, including four three-pointers. He closed the game with a career-high 28 points, knocking down six of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc. His performance was the product of commitment, as he said he’s been getting in the gym at 5 a.m. to get shots up.

Head coach Jake Diebler said they’re cut from the same cloth in that way — whether you’re making shots or missing shots, playing well or struggling, the expectation is to get in the gym and get reps.

UCLA’s defense was scrappy at times, forcing 10 turnovers on the day. Offensively, the Bruins were most efficient in the first half, when they were nearly unstoppable from three. UCLA shot 58.3% from behind the arc and connected on seven triples before cooling off significantly in the second half. Forward Tyler Bilodeau kept UCLA in the game, scoring 30 points.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defends during the second half at Value City Arena.

Diebler said Royal wasn’t able to practice much heading into the game, but you wouldn’t have known it. Royal was electric, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds while going a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range. Thornton added 21 points and eight rebounds, while Amare Bynum chipped in seven points and five rebounds.

As a team, Ohio State shot 52.8% from the field and 37.5% from three.

With Brandon Noel sidelined in a boot and on crutches, Christoph Tilly’s presence remained crucial in the frontcourt. Tilly uncharacteristically did not attempt a shot in the first half, taking — and making — his first field goal about two and a half minutes into the second. He finished with six points.

Diebler said that despite it being a lower-scoring game for Tilly, his contributions shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly his team-high five assists.

“Tilly’s points and things maybe don’t pop off the page, but you’ve got a seven-footer who can dish out five assists with just one turnover — that’s a real weapon offensively,” Diebler said. “Especially against a team that puts you in compromising positions with their switching defense.”

Ohio State stays home to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.