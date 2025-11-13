How Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza stack up in the race for the Heisman Trophy
One year after Mr. Do-it-all Travis Hunter took a surprising Heisman Trophy victory over star running back Ashton Jeanty, the race has once again become a quarterback showdown.
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza not only lead the two best teams in the Big Ten and the country as a whole, but they’re also the two betting favorites to take the sports’ most prestigious statuette.
To top it off, the Buckeyes and Hoosiers are apparently in line for a big date at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6th to determine the Big Ten Champion.
So before Sayin and Mendoza decide the fate of the Big Ten and the Heisman Trophy, let’s take a look at these passers side-by-side:
Measurables
Mendoza possesses prototypical size for the quarterback position, so it’s no wonder scouts have zeroed in on him as a first-round prospect with many considering him the favorite to go first overall in next year’s draft. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, the 22 year-old has all the desireable physical tools for a traditional pocket passer.
Sayin’s build is much less imposing, at 6-1 and 203 pounds, but he can more than make it up with athletic ability. At 20 years old, there’s still more than enough time for Sayin to bulk up a little further.
Arm strength
As one would expect from a quarterback with his build, Mendoza displays a powerful arm. No part of the field is off limits for Indiana’s star.
Sayin's arm isn't as potent, but a quick peek at what Ohio State has been doing to its rivals this year with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate taking the top off defenses should be enough to quell any worries about arm strength.
Accuracy
Like so many passers who are used to drilling the football to their receivers, Mendoza can sometimes exhibit a lack of refinement and precision, and the ball will occasionally sail on him. Just to be clear, this doesn’t make Mendoza an inaccurate quarterback, just not as accurate as the guys that are elite in this category.
This is Sayin’s best attribute. The Buckeyes’ quarterback is on pace to set a new NCAA record for completion percentage, clearing the previous record by 3.5 percentage points at the moment. Sayin throws with great anticipation, which helps him complete passes at a high frequency, and he’s not afraid of testing small windows.
Mobility
Mendoza’s size makes him a decent straight-line runner, but he won’t juke many defenders on the ground. As a passer, he’s better served throwing from within the pocket, but he's adept to throwing on the run, as well.
Sayin is an athlete, and moving his platform doesn’t really affect his passing. While you don’t want him taking too many hits, he can become a factor in the running game.
Mental makeup
Mendoza was a three-star recruit who started his collegiate career at Cal before landing in Indiana. While it would be a stretch to say he’s used to being overlooked, he certainly didn’t move the needle quite like other high school prospects, including Sayin.
The fact that he has Indiana headed towards what would be the school’s best season ever while making everybody around him better tells you a lot about Mendoza.
Sayin on the other hand had to overcome the challenge of succeeding a National Champion at quarterback in Will Howard, something much more difficult to do than what most may realize. Ohio State’s roster is deeper and there are more elite-level NFL prospects on it. However, Sayin not only has never looked out of place, but he’s been able to thrive under these conditions. Nothing is too big for him.
Bottom line
Mendoza's Heisman moment came against Penn State, leading a last minute comeback by throwing a touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr., sealing a dramatic victory. This game put Mendoza in the pilot’s seat for the Heisman to the eyes of many.
As for Sayin, there have been Heisman moments all over. The fact that he plays on a deeper and more talented team will work against him in the minds of some Heisman voters, but it also gives him the upper hand if indeed Ohio State and Indiana make it undefeated to the Big Ten Championship game.
Both are cerebral passers with compact deliveries and quick releases, and in both cases, their leadership has been quite evident. Their current trajectories will likely put this year’s battle for the Big Ten among one of the best ever.