How Ohio State's defense continues to prove they're the best in the nation
To say Ohio State’s defense has been dominant this year would be an understatement. The Buckeyes’ unit had been smothering offenses in all dimensions of the game.
Through nine games this season, opposing teams have run 502 offensive plays. The Buckeyes have allowed 1,904 total yards this season. That averages out to 211.6 yards per game, and 3.79 yards per play, both of which lead the nation. Second is the Toledo Rockets, who allow 232.6 yards per game.
It all starts with the front seven. Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles have been two of college football’s top linebackers, and both have been honored as nominees for some major awards.
Reese has been the splash player for the Buckeyes, racking up 6.5 sacks so far this season and 10 TFLs. He also leads the team in tackles with 55 as he tries to become a top 10 draft pick next season.
Styles has been the team’s surefire tackler, cleaning up the run game. He has elite sideline-to-sideline speed and has picked up 51 tackles, a pick and a forced fumble so far this year.
Along the defensive line, Caden Curry leads the team in sacks with seven, while also doing his job in the run game with 38 tackles. Kayden McDonald plugs up the interior, recording 41 tackles and three sacks.
Add in Kenyatta Jackson, who has missed some time this season, but has still made an impact with 4.5 sacks. The front seven also has plenty of depth, with high quality backups available at each position, ready to play their part.
In the secondary, Caleb Downs has been another player nominated for a postseason award. Unsurprisingly, he has been a projected top 10 pick since last season and has played like one.
He’s third on the team with 43 tackles, and has picked two passes this season. He’s become the type of player quarterbacks refuse to throw near, even if he’s guarding their top wideout.
On the outside, Jermaine Matthews Jr. has picked off two passes this year, while Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Davison Igbinosun have put together solid campaigns as well. Safety Jaylen McClain has added 29 solo tackles, tied for second on the team.
All that firepower has made moving the ball, and scoring touchdowns, against the Buckeyes an impossible challenge.
Ohio State has only given up seven touchdowns this season. Only Illinois and Penn State have been able to score multiple touchdowns. The Buckeyes have not allowed over 300 yards in a game all season either, with Illinois leading at 295.
The Buckeyes aren’t likely to let up anytime soon. The team has their eyes set on a National Championship, and the defense is sure to do anything necessary to get there. When you can’t run or throw the ball against a team, you rarely stand a chance to beat them.