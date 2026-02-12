Bruce Thornton Entered Ohio State’s Top Five Scoring List in Buckeyes’ Latest Win

Ohio State beat USC 89-82, extending their season-long stretch of avoiding back-to-back losses.

After a slow start—Ohio State only scored six points for the first seven minutes of game action—here’s how the Buckeyes pulled away and secured a home victory.

Bruce Thornton led the charge

Thornton led the Buckeyes with 21 points, but he also added six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, again showcasing that he’s an elite playmaker. He explained it simply postgame.

“I just play basketball at a super high level,” Thornton said. “If I see a wide open guy, I’m gonna hit them, if not, I’m shooting.”

Most notably, Thornton entered the top five on Ohio State’s all-time leading scoring list, joining Buckeye greats like Dennis Hopson, Herb Williams, Jerry Lucas, and William Buford.

Bruce Thornton became Ohio State’s No. 5 all-time leading scorer as he led the Buckeyes past USC 📈 pic.twitter.com/92beNK3bZc — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) February 12, 2026

As expected from USC—who leads the Big Ten in free throw attempts—they fought hard the entire night to get to the line, getting there 33 times.

However, their inconsistency at the line proved costly. They were 24-33 while Ohio State was 24-25.

Overall, the Buckeyes were solid at staying physical but managing fouls, a much-needed balance against a team that thrives on forcing contact.

Offensive depth carried Ohio State

In addition to Thornton’s big night, he had a strong supporting cast. Devin Royal finished with 19, John Mobley Jr. added 13, Amare Bynum was strong with 11, and Christoph Tilly chipped in with nine points.

The bench also made a meaningful impact, including five points from Taison Chatman and eight from Puff Johnson, who was back in the mix after injury.

Johnson’s contributions were huge, including two clutch threes. Despite joining the team in January and working back from injury these last few games, his spark off the bench last night was crucial.

Both Thornton and Royal praised Johnson’s impact postgame, noting that adjusting to a new team in February isn’t easy. Thornton said Johnson fits in perfectly, understands the team’s goals, and has been welcomed into everything they’re building. Royal added that Johnson doesn’t even know most of the plays yet, but has been fully committed to learning.

“We believe in his skillset, and he’s worked really hard,” Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler said. “I think the thing that he’s done that’s the most impressive to me, is he’s not out there trying to do too much. Offensively, he’s playing within what we’re doing. Defensively, his basketball IQ and the way he communicates on the court is great. We’ve actually got a couple other guys I’d like for that to be contagious for them.”

As a team, the Buckeyes were highly efficient offensively, shooting 50% from the field.

Next up, Ohio State heads to Nashville for the Nashville Hoops Showdown to face No. 15 Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 p.m.