How Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Looks to Up His Game Next Season

It’s hard to imagine that Jeremiah Smith still isn’t at his collegiate peak.

From when he first set foot inside Ohio Stadium as a true freshman wide receiver in 2024, Smith quickly proved he was not only the best player on the Buckeyes, but possibly the best player in all of college football.

Secondaries beware, as the junior wide receiver appears to be entering the 2026 season with a chip on his shoulder, as he plans to kick his level of play into an even higher gear.

In I AM ATHLETE’s college football YouTube series “I AM NEXT,” Smith, who will be entering his third year as a Buckeye, was asked what he sees for himself in his final season with the program. The standout Ohio State receiver kept it concise.

“It’s going to be scary, I can say that,” Smith said. “I mean, three years of college ball, going into my junior year, I’m just going to be on go like every game. I feel like this year, they took something from me, and everybody’s got to pay for it. That’s how I feel my junior year is going to be like; I’m out for everybody.”

Scary: Ohio State star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks on this upcoming season.



“I’m gonna just be on go every game. I feel like this year they took something from me and everybody’s gotta pay for it…I’m out for everybody.”



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2026

When Smith refers to something as being “taken” from him, he could be referencing to Ohio State’s upset loss to Miami in the Cotton Bowl, 24-14. This defeat eliminated the No. 2 seed Buckeyes, and odds-on national championship favorites, from the playoffs.

A Miami native, Smith was heavily recruited by the Hurricanes but ultimately stuck with his original commitment to Ohio State.

Buckeyes Lose a Large Chunk of the Receiver Room

Another ripple effect the Miami loss had on Ohio State can be seen in the program’s outgoing transfers.

The Buckeyes lost 35 players to the transfer portal, six of whom were wide receivers. Of those six, the two most notable names to leave were Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham, both committing to Notre Dame. Additionally, wide receiver Carnell Tate declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving Ohio State and Smith without a surefire No. 2 option.

Despite that, incoming freshman and five-star receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. is expected to fill the role that Tate played across from Smith. If Henry can play near the level that Tate did and take away some of the attention Smith draws from defenses, the rising junior could hold true to his word and complete his best season as a Buckeye.

Smith Through Two Years Wearing the Scarlet and Gray

Doing so will be a challenge, however, even for someone like Smith. Considering his two impressive seasons thus far, it is hard to think how he can top his past success.

In 2024, Smith broke every receiving record Buckeye legend Cris Carter set as a freshman, catching 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith would go on to be recognized as the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year, Rose Bowl Offensive MVP and All-Big Ten.

The freshman phenom’s outstanding season culminated in a national championship victory for Notre Dame, where Smith caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Smith hauled in 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. While there is a decrease in his numbers from last year, it is important to remember that the Buckeye wide receiver played in three fewer games during his 2025 season compared to 2024.

Smith finished again as the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year and All-Big Ten as well as being voted a unanimous All-American.