Ohio State All-American Just Sent a Clear Warning to Nation on His 2026 Season

There are a lot of players on the Ohio State Buckeyes roster who are not feeling particularly good about how the 2025 season ended, but that ending is the driving force behind their motivation going into the 2025 campaign.

One player who is thirsting for that revenge in 2026 is Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. After another stellar season for the Buckeyes, Smith is more motivated than ever to come back into his third year with the program and get the job done.

“It’s going to be scary. I’m gonna be on go every game. I feel like this year they took something from me, and everybody gotta pay for it. I’m out for everybody.”

Jeremiah Smith on his junior season:



“It’s going to be scary. I’m gonna be on go every game. I feel like this year they took something from me and everybody gotta pay for it. I’m out for everybody.” pic.twitter.com/5Xueft8t10 — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 18, 2026

Jeremiah Smith is making it clear that he's coming back with vengeance in 2026

Smith has arguably been one of the top receivers in the nation over the last two seasons, earning All-American and All-Big Ten selections in each of his first two years in college. He has caught 163 passes for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two seasons at Ohio State.

It would have to be something horrible happening in 2026 for Smith to be back in college after that, as he should be one of the top five players selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. From the moment he stepped on campus, Smith has been a game-changer for the Buckeyes.

Smith is athletically gifted and can do it all as a wide receiver. From being a smooth route runner to being able to be a serious threat down the field, Smith is almost uncoverable at any part of the field, but especially when Ohio State is at the goal line.

Even though he is going to be losing his partner in crime in the wide receiver room, Carnell Tate, Smith still should be able to put up massive numbers for the Buckeyes. He still has his quarterback, Julian Sayin, and the running game for Ohio State should help with that, with Bo Jackson back for another season, and he should get more of the load in the offense.

Offensively, Ohio State did not live up to the same expectations as the defense, which was the more experienced side. The 2026 Buckeyes are going to be flip-flopped, with the offense being more experienced, led by Smith, who appears ready for the new season to begin.