How These Three Ohio State Players Improved Draft Stock at NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL scouting combine took place last week, and several Ohio State players stood out and made a great impression.

It's no surprise that Ohio State is poised to steal the spotlight at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are a few players who might hear their names called sooner than expected after the combine.

Sonny Styles, Linebacker

Linebacker Sonny Styles put on an impressive display, measuring in at 6 foot-5 and weighing 244 pounds. He showcased his speed with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a remarkable 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Styles grabbed the spotlight, leading many analysts to consider him a potential top-5 pick. There was no doubt heading into the combine that Styles is one of the best players in the draft, but it ultimately comes down to positional value.

Not many teams will select an off-ball linebacker within the top 10, which puts Styles' draft stock in a bit of a flux. However, after his impressive combine and athletic traits, it’s clear that whichever team drafts him is going to get a star, regardless of where he’s picked.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Defensive Back

Sonny's older brother, Lorenzo, also showcased an impressive combine performance. Styles ran a blazing 4.27 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest by a safety since 2003.

Styles needed the combine more than many players, especially since he was overshadowed by a talented group of defensive backs back at Ohio State. While Styles primarily played the slot corner position during his time with the Buckeyes, he possesses a unique skill set that could set him apart from other players at his position.

Before transferring to Ohio State, Styles played two seasons at Notre Dame. While he didn't play as a defensive back, he took on a role as a wide receiver.

Given that Styles clocked a 4.27, NFL teams might initially position him as a defensive back, but could consider switching him to wide receiver if his performance on defense doesn't meet expectations.

Arvell Reese, Pass Rusher

Reese was a standout player for Ohio State throughout the season and is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL Draft. While he likely didn't do much to boost his draft stock at the combine, he may have impressed teams considering him over other pass rushers after posting a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash.

A significant number of players from Ohio State are expected to make a splash in the NFL Draft, and Reese is likely to be the top pick among the Buckeyes.