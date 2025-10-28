How the Big Ten landscape changed during Ohio State's bye week
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were idle due to a bye week, but the rest of the Big Ten saw a lot of action as part of college football’s Week 9 slate of games.
With No. 1 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) set to host Penn State (3-4, 0-4) next Saturday, it’s a good moment to take a peek at the rest of the Big Ten teams to see how things are shaping up in the Conference.
The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0) looked the part of a title contender, thrashing UCLA (3-5, 3-2) to the tune of 56-6 at home. Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza threw three scores and ran another one in before giving way to his brother Alberto at the quarterback position.
Even though the Hoosiers play three of their final four games away from home, those four opponents combine for just one Big Ten win all season. The 2025 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 6th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis could be the Hoosiers’ next tough game on schedule, as long as they avoid walking into a trap in the next few weeks.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1) didn’t exactly make a huge bang by defeating Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5) by a score of 21-7, but they’re still a very good football team, capable of going toe-to-toe with almost anyone. Quarterback Dante Moore left the game with an apparent face injury, but head coach Dan Lanning characterized it as just a “ding,” likely meaning it’s nothing to be wary of.
The Huskies (6-2, 3-2) held on at home for an important win over No. 23 Illinois (5-3, 2-3), with the scoreboard showing a 42-25 final. Washington benefited from four touchdown passes from Demond Williams Jr., to drop the Fighting Illini out of the AP Top-25.
Meanwhile, No. 25 Michigan (6-2, 4-1) ran all over Michigan State (3-5, 0-5) on its way to a 31-20 victory that helped them keep climbing in the rankings.
Additionally, No. 23 USC (5-2, 3-1) had the week off, as they get ready to visit Nebraska (6-2, 3-2) for their upcoming matchup.
As things stand now, there are five Big Ten teams in the AP Top-25: Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon and USC held their respective slots from last week, while the Wolverines now occupy the 21th spot.
Finally, there are seven bowl-eligible teams in the Conference: Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Michigan, Washington, Nebraska and Iowa (6-2, 4-1).