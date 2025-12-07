What Ohio State's devastating Big Ten title loss to Indiana means for Playoffs

The Ohio State Buckeyes' hopes of a perfect season were dashed before their eyes after suffering a 13-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship game.

Despite the Buckeyes' defense holding the high-powered Hoosiers' offense in check, it was Ohio State's offense that struggled the most. A Julian Sayin early-game interception, a failed fourth-and-one conversion attempt at the Hoosiers' five-yard line, and a missed field goal ended up dooming the Buckeyes.

Now that the five-year Big Ten title drought is still in play, Ohio State holds a 12-1 record and will lose its number-one ranking, which it has held for most of the season. The biggest question will be how far the Buckeyes will fall in the rankings.

It should be clear right away that the Buckeyes are still going to the College Football Playoffs, as they have the second-best record in the nation and have dominated most of their opponents. One loss will not cost them a spot in the postseason.

The most significant advantage for Ohio State is that they lost to Indiana by just three points. Everyone knows the committee won't penalize the Buckeyes for being in the title game. Still, they will reward them for losing by only one possession and for being competitive against Indiana.

Ohio State should find itself in the top half of the bracket and host a home playoff game in the first round. The Buckeyes falling out of the top five would be a massive surprise after all their success.

This is a program with a defense that allows less than 10 points a game and a quarterback in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. Those should be enough to make the argument that they need to be in the top half of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Buckeyes fans shouldn't stress too much about losing the conference title game, as they have been in this situation before. Last year, their loss to the Michigan Wolverines almost cost Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day his job, and they went on to make a run for a national title.

A late-season loss is not the end of the world for what is one of the nation's best teams. The Buckeyes are still going to be high in the rankings and find themselves in contention for another national title. This will only build character for a team that arguably needed a loss before the playoffs to know what adversity looks like as a learning lesson.