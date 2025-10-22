Week 9 Big Ten power rankings: Michigan dominates, Oregon rebounds
What an electrifying week of Big Ten college football.
Week eight featured marquee wins and devastating losses, setting the table up for a week nine slate full of games that will determine College Football Playoff résumés.
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week: 1
The 34-0 victory the Buckeyes had over Wisconsin could have gotten much uglier, but Ohio State dialed back the heat in the second half. The Buckeyes saw something in the Badgers’ secondary, which led to Julian Sayin’s 393 passing yards and four touchdowns.
2. Indiana (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week: 2
The Hoosiers went into East Lansing and took care of business, defeating the Spartans 38-13. The red-hot Bruins are on the tap next for the conference’s second-best scoring offense.
3. Oregon (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 3
The way the Ducks played in their 56-10 rout of Rutgers was exactly the response the nation wanted to see. Dante Moore slid his way back into Heisman conversations and will continue to build his résumé at home against Wisconsin.
4. USC (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 4
Offensive miscues plagued USC in its 34-24 loss to No. 13 Notre Dame, but ultimately, it was still a “quality” loss. Lincoln Riley and company can still make a run at the playoffs, but one more defeat will likely knock them out for good.
5. Michigan (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 6
After allowing 31 points in its loss to USC, the Wolverines rebounded nicely at home, smothering the high-flying Huskies' offense 24-7.
6. Washington (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 5
Although the Huskies did not have the kind of performance that would have jolted them up the rankings, they have no time to dwell. They host a fresh No. 23 Illinois in what is likely an elimination game for playoff contention on Saturday.
7. Illinois (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 7
After their bye, the now-ranked Fighting Illini must beat Washington to keep their playoff hopes alive. It's time for the veteran-led group to turn the dial up.
8. Iowa (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 9
The leading passer in their 25-24 victory over Penn State was Ethan Grunkemeyer for the Nittany Lions with 93 yards, in a classic Hawkeyes win.
9. Northwestern (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 10
One of the more underappreciated teams in the Big Ten is the almost bowl-bound Wildcats after a 19-0 shutout over Purdue. A win at Nebraska this week would solidify that.
10. UCLA (3-4, 3-1)
Last Week: 11
The feel-good story continues. After a game-winning field goal in the Bruins’ 20-17 victory over Maryland, they get their toughest test yet on Big Noon against No. 2 Indiana.
11. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 12
Whether the field rush was warranted or not, the Golden Gophers are playing with some serious mojo. They dominated Nebraska 24-6 under the Friday night lights of Huntington Bank Stadium, and will fight for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy at Iowa next.
12. Nebraska (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 8
It didn’t take long for the Cornhuskers to lose their rank, and momentum was halted as their offensive line collapsed against Minnesota.
13. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 13
Three straight losses later, the Terrapins are all of a sudden fighting for bowl eligibility heading into a bye.
14. Penn State (3-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 14
The offseason cannot come sooner for the sliding Nittany Lions. A bye is on the horizon for Penn State before traveling to Columbus in a matchup against No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1.
15. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 15
As stated in previous power rankings, the Scarlet Knights are finding new ways to lose every week. They will finally look to gain a conference win at Purdue on Saturday.
16. Michigan State (3-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 16
In his second year, there are already rumors of head coach Jonathan Smith being on the hot seat. He can put some of those doubts to rest with a win against Michigan.
17. Purdue (2-5, 0-4)
Last Week: 17
The only reason Purdue is not dead last is that Wisconsin has somehow been worse.
18. Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4)
Last Week: 18
The last time the Badgers got shut out in back-to-back weeks at home was in 1968. Oregon could be the final punch to Luke Fickell’s tenure as head coach.