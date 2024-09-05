How to Watch, Stream Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday evening looking to improve to 2-0 on the season.
In Week 1, Ohio State ended up taking care of business in dominant fashion against Akron. They won that game by a final score of 52-6. Now, they'll look to live up to the hype once again.
Fans will get their second look at quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Those two are the most talked about players for the Buckeyes heading into this week's game.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at how you can make sure to watch this week's game.
How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Game Day: Saturday, September 7th
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
Television: Big Ten Network
Stream: You can stream this game with a subscription to fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Ohio State is still ranked No. 2 overall in the nation behind the Georgia Bulldogs. They're heavily favored to win this game and it shouldn't be close.
Ryan Day and company have to like what they saw in Week 1. Now, they'll look to build onto that.
Western Michigan is a much tougher team than Akron, as previously mentioned. They gave the Wisconsin Badgers a run for their money in Week 1. This isn't going to be a game that the Buckeyes should take lightly.
All of that being said, make sure to tune in on Saturday night. Hopefully, we'll all be celebrating another dominant Ohio State win.