Iconic Big Ten Maps Commercial Gets New Look
Typically sports fans are ready for commercial breaks to end so that the game gets going again. However, one Big Ten Conference commercial has been a fan favorite for years. There might not be many things that Ohio State and Michigan fans agree on, but the Big Ten "Maps" commercial seemed to bring all Big Ten fanbases together.
When the Washington Huskies, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were officially scheduled to leave the Pac 12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, fans feared that the commercial would go away. Not even just Big Ten fans seemed concerned over this matter, but fans across the country chimed in as this became a big deal.
The Big Ten Conference clearly heard the fans and made an unusually highly-anticipated announcement on Friday. They have recreated the "Maps" commercial and added the four new members.
The commercial now begins coming over the mountains to Washington's stadium prior to traveling down the west coast. After getting the four new additions, a quick flyover to Nebraska then starts the journey through the rest of the conference.
The Ohio State Buckeyes once again fall between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions in the journey. Four fans create an O-H-I-O outside of Ohio Stadium. Over "The Shoe" Script Ohio is filled out pretty quickly.
The commercial once again ends on the east coast with Rutgers and provides a look back west across the whole country at all of the logos.
Keeping many of the details the same, including the song "Silver Lining" by Guards will likely be well received by most fans.
New Big Ten has officially been mixed with the old Big Ten. In less than four weeks from this announcement, football fans will begin seeing the new commercial during games. From an Ohio State perspective, the Buckeyes will look to win the conference in the first year of it being 18 teams.