Jake Diebler Emphasizes Discipline as Ohio State Basketball Prepares for USC

Ohio State hosts USC on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The Buckeyes have yet to drop back-to-back games this season, making this an opportune bounce-back game after falling to Michigan.

Here are the defining qualities of USC and what this matchup could mean for Ohio State moving forward.

USC’s ability to win one-possession games

The Trojans have been clutch in closing out games in high-pressure moments. USC is 7–1 in one-possession games this season, leading the Big Ten in one-possession wins.

Ohio State has also played its share of tight games, but its record sits at 2–3 in one-possession contests.

Head coach Jake Diebler said he’s aware of USC’s ability to execute late and that his team has been intentional about preparing for close moments down the stretch all season long. He noted that Ohio State has leaned into film study to better understand what went wrong in previous tight losses.

“In those moments you can’t overthink—you have to be reacting off of instinct,” Diebler said.

USC leads the conference in free throw attempts

The Trojans are also skilled at getting to the free throw line, consistently applying pressure that tests a defense’s discipline.

Diebler warned that with how frequently USC gets to the stripe, the game could feel like a “game within a game,” leaving little margin for low basketball IQ moments.

“Defensively, we’ve talked about some of the situations internally when we need to have greater technique and when we can play with more physicality so we’re fouling less,” he said. “That’s a big focus for us.”

Ohio State has improved throughout the season in guarding without fouling, but that emphasis will be tested again Wednesday. The Buckeyes will again be without Brandon Noel, removing one of their primary interior presences in a matchup where discipline in the paint will be critical.

The bigger picture for the Buckeyes

Diebler said he understands the frustration from fans, especially after a rivalry loss at home. He said many of the team’s struggles this season have been centered around rebounding, turnovers, and not playing well for longer stretches.

Still, he remains confident in the opportunities ahead and the team’s ability to accomplish its goals.

“I believe we’re positioned to play our best basketball here down the stretch,” Diebler said. “It’s hard to do against the level of opponents on our schedule, but we have a good team. We’ve got good guys who work really hard and are motivated to win. If we can stay healthy and control what we can control at a high level, we’re going to be in great shape come the end of the season—I really believe that.”