Three Keys for Ohio State Basketball As Buckeyes Look To Rebound at Maryland

Ohio State is fresh off a 92–82 loss to Wisconsin as they face Maryland on the road tonight.

This sets up as a favorable matchup for the Buckeyes, with the Terrapins sitting near the bottom of the Big Ten standings and securing just one conference win—a 96–73 takedown of Penn State.

Depth and defensive pressure could determine whether Ohio State controls tempo early. In order to top the Terrapins, here are three things Ohio State needs to do tonight.

Keep Taison Chatman involved

Ohio State has struggled at times this season to find consistent offensive production from its bench. Against Penn State, when the Buckeyes’ backs were to the wall with starting center Christoph Tilly and sixth man Gabe Cupps out, Taison Chatman seized his opportunity.

Chatman scored a then career-high 11 points in that win, then followed it up on the road at Wisconsin by setting a new career-high with 14 points, knocking down all four of his three-point attempts.

His emergence has started to look like the missing piece of guard play Ohio State has needed from the bench, easing the offensive burden on the starting rotation and providing needed lineup flexibility.

If Chatman can continue to build confidence tonight, he’ll not only be a key factor against Maryland, but an important piece as the Buckeyes prepare for their next test against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Play scrappy defensively and force turnovers

The quickest path for Ohio State to take control of this game is through pressure-heavy defense that disrupts Maryland’s offensive rhythm.

The Terrapins average 12.5 turnovers per game, and if Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr.—who lead the Buckeyes in steals—can apply consistent ball pressure on Maryland guards David Coit and Andre Mills, execution will become difficult.

Coit and Mills have already combined for 70 turnovers this season.

Maintain composure for a full 40 minutes

Maryland cannot be overlooked. Ohio State has shown vulnerability during extended second-half lulls, and similar stretches could prove costly on the road.

The Buckeyes are at their best when they play with tempo and keep the ball moving. When fatigue sets in and possessions become stagnant, Ohio State tends to fall into scoring droughts and becomes easier to defend.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. at XFINITY Center in College Park. The game will air on FS1.