Jake Paul Is Ready for Ohio State Buckeyes To Beat Tennessee
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers tomorrow evening in their College Football Playoff matchup. Jake Paul is clearly hyped up about watching Ohio State play.
Paul, one of the most popular athletes in sports, took to social media to share his excitement about the game.
Of course, Paul is a Cleveland native. He is a Buckeyes' fan.
"Big big big college football on Saturday on ESPN with Ohio State! Let’s go Buckeyes," Paul posted.
On paper, Ohio State should be the better team. If they play to their full potential, the Buckeyes are going to be a very difficult team for anyone to beat.
All season long, they were viewed as a national championship favorite. Their loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season has made many back off of those projections. However, the same talent is still on the roster.
Ryan Day might very well be coaching for his job as well. He is facing a lot of pressure.
While Ohio State has thrown its support behind Day since the Michigan loss, a first game loss in the playoff could force them to reconsider. There is no reason why this Buckeyes team should be eliminated in the first round, just like there was no reason for them to lose to the Wolverines.
Hopefully, the team has come back together tighter following the rivalry loss than they were before.
Bouncing back from big losses like that one can be difficult. It is even more difficult when the next game to be played is the biggest of the entire season.
If Ohio State does end up beating Tennessee, they would have a chance to avenge a loss from earlier in the season. The Buckeyes would travel to face off against the Oregon Ducks.
All of that being said, make sure to tune in to see if Ohio State can pull off the win. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC on Saturday night.