Columbus, Ohio native and former Buckeye star Jared Sullinger certainly delivered a standout playing career on the basketball floor…

The 6-foot-9 big man helped lead Northland High School to a perfect season and No. 1 national ranking. He was later named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and then MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Sullinger became a 2x first team All-American at Ohio State, spearheading the Buckeyes to the 2012 Final Four and becoming a first round NBA Draft pick shortly thereafter by the Boston Celtics. He spent five seasons in the league, averaging double-digit points in three of those, before playing the 2017-18 stretch overseas in China.

The 28-year old has not laved up professionally in two years, instead remaining home and starting a family, but has still gotten his basketball fix through a different angle. He coached Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) crown in 2019 before returning to the sidelines this summer as well.

“I love coaching… drawing up plays, going through scouting reports, creating videos and all of that,” Sullinger said during a recent TBT media session. “It’s a lot of fun. I always find myself going back and watching the game to see what lineup was in, when I should have subbed or when to call a timeout.”

“Sully” guided Carmen’s Crew to six-consecutive wins and a $2 million prize before the team’s disappointing loss (76-68) to House of ‘Paign recently in the second round at Nationwide Arena, halting their title defense early.

“I have learned that you need patience,” Sullinger continued. “Sometimes it feels like you are playing the game because you’re so locked in mentally, and you become exhausted.”

Sullinger’s father, Satch, is a well-known figure in the Central Ohio area as a longtime educator and high school coach for Columbus City Schools. His older brother, Julian, is currently an assistant coach for Kent State University.

While Jared still mentions a desire to get back in the NBA and/or continuing professionally somewhere, he also understands that roaming the sidelines is certainly an option for life after his playing career.

“You learn a lot about yourself and how to be better every time out,” Sullinger added. “It can definitely be in my future to coach.”

