Jim Tressel weighs in with rivalry message before Ohio State vs. Michigan
Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel — who lost to Michigan only once in his ten-year tenure (2001–2011) — received the honor of ringing the stadium’s Victory Bell before kickoff of the Rutgers game. Tressel shared some thoughts on the upcoming Michigan game.
“That game — whether it’s here or there — throw out the records,” Tressel told Ohio State Buckeyes on SI. “Sometimes weather’s the great equalizer. Handle things play by play and then get ready for the playoffs. But there’s nothing like that last regular season game.”
Ohio State defeated Rutgers 42-9, but the game looked different due to a different mix of players taking the field.
As expected, the Buckeyes were without top wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith — neither dressed — and their future heading into Michigan remains unclear.
“The only thing I’ll say really is, that they are day-to-day and the staff and those guys are working really hard to get ready to play next week,” Day said. “Those guys got to fight like heck to get back on the field.”
A variety of players stepped up. Backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz saw reps again, finishing with one completion and 37 rushing yards. Brandon Inniss scored his second touchdown of the year. Caden Curry led the defense with six tackles and two sacks, and Max Klare finished with seven receptions for 105 yards.
Klare, who transferred from Purdue, has not yet faced Michigan as a Buckeye but is prepared for what that rivalry game means.
“That’s why you come here to play in games like that,” Klare said. “Like every other week we’ve got to attack it.”
Day was pleased with his team’s preparedness today despite missing crucial keys to the offense.
“I give the guys a lot of credit for focusing. I think not having both Carnell and Jeremiah allowed us to focus even a little bit more on the job at hand.”
Overall, the game felt less about Rutgers and more about what’s next — beating Michigan, something Day has only done once as a head coach (in 2019). As far as the game plan for next week, there’s much left up in the air.
“We’ll figure that out once we know what the status is, but the ultimate goal is to win the game, that’s it,” Day said. “We’re gonna do everything we can to win the game based on what we have and we’ll just go from there.”
It was also Senior Day at Ohio Stadium, and one thing rings true for every Ohio State senior: they have never beaten Michigan and have never reached the Big Ten Championship. That makes their mission to finish the season even more important.
Michigan defeated Maryland 45–20 today, and Indiana — which had a bye week — remains undefeated, making the Hoosiers the likely opponent for the winner of Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.