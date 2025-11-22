Ryan Day says Ohio State's attention has already shifted to rivalry week matchup
After taking care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 42-9 win led by a strong second half, all attention shifted to next week for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Now it’s time for the biggest game of the season, the game every Ohio State fan has circled before the year even starts, a battle against the Michigan Wolverines.
Following the Rutgers game, head coach Ryan Day said the team is already preparing for their rivalry match next week, even thinking about it before the game was over.
"They're always in the back of our mind in terms of what we're working toward," Day said. "We know this is the last game of the year and what it means to everybody here. It doesn't take long in the fourth quarter once the game was in hand for everybody to start figuring out this thing is coming fast. There was just a good look in everybody's eye in the locker room, man. We're excited about this one.”
Day also went on to talk about what the Buckeyes need to do to be ready for their toughest challenge this season.
"Just need to focus on what really matters, and that's everybody doing their job and going on the road in what's gonna be a great environment and going to get it done. That will be the focus. We will continue to do all year: Have a great week, focus on that day. ... We got to be at our best."
Michigan has won four straight games against Ohio State, including a 13-10 last year to pull off an upset as an unranked team defeating a No. 2 ranked Buckeyes team that would become National Champions.
This year, the Buckeyes sit as the top team in all of college football. The Wolverines aren’t too far behind though, currently sitting at No. 18 in the polls.
Day has a 1-4 record as the Ohio State head coach against Michigan, taking heavy criticism for being unable to beat their rivals. Day’s confidence should be sky high after a successful end to last season, and an incredible year so far. There will be nobody more hungry for a win than Day.
As it is every year, the best rivalry in all of college football will be must-watch television. The Buckeyes sound ready to get their revenge, but only time will tell if they can back it up on the field.