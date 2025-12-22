Buckeyes' Max Klare got honest about team's raw emotions from Indiana loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still reeling from the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship game.

After finishing the regular season with a 12-0 record and dominating most of the teams on their schedule, they ran into a wall with the Hoosiers as Indiana won the conference title 13-10. Buckeyes tight end Max Klare said the team is still angry about that loss.

“Guys are excited to go write a story after what happened a couple weeks ago."

"Guys are excited to go write a story after what happened a couple weeks ago," Klare said.

The Buckeyes have had a few weeks to simmer and sit on the emotions of losing that game to Indiana. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer that the loss was good for the team, as they have now seen the face of adversity and know what needs improving for the College Football Playoffs.

Throughout the season, outside of the first game against the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State blew out every opponent by 10 or more points except when they faced Indiana. Many have criticized the Buckeyes' regular-season schedule as too easy and not adequately preparing them for the playoffs, when they have to face the nation's best teams.

Ohio State shouldn't apologize for taking care of business and getting the job done. If they hadn't blown out most teams, it would have been more valid to start questioning how good the Buckeyes are, but they have taken care of business in all but the Hoosiers game.

It sounds as though the Buckeyes are ready to move on and shift the focus to the College Football Playoffs as they are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinals. Miami is coming off winning a defensive battle against the Texas A&M Aggies 10-3 after scoring a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

This will be one of the toughest matchups of the season as the Buckeyes are facing a defense that forced three turnovers in their last game. The Hurricanes also have a potent offense led by running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who is coming off a 172-yard game.

Ohio State has some great weapons of its own, led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Julian Sayin and his top receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Oh, and the Buckeyes have one of the best defenses in the nation, allowing just 8.2 points per game and 213.5 yards per game, both of which lead the country.

There's no team in the playoffs more eager to play than Ohio State, as they can officially erase the loss to Indiana with a stellar performance against Miami.