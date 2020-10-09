Buckeye Breakfast: Jordan Hancock Returns to High School Gridiron

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 9, 2020.

Hancock Opts Back In to 2020 Season

One of Ohio State’s top recruits from the class of 2021 is now playing this fall.

North Gwinnett cornerback Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga.) has decided to play out the remainder of his senior season, his father told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Hancock initially opted out of this season due to his parents having underlying health conditions. North Gwinnett (3-2) is currently halfway through its 2020 campaign, with five games yet to be played.

Hancock is SI All-American’s No. 53 player and highest-rated nickel cornerback in the class of 2021, according to the preseason rankings. He is also listed as the No. 7 defensive back.

Hicks Invited to 2022 All-American Bowl

Ohio State athlete/outside linebacker commit C.J. Hicks from Dayton Archbishop Alter has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl, he announced yesterday.

Hicks is widely regarded as one of the top players at his position nationally. The 2022 All-American Bowl is slated for Jan. 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas. NBC will broadcast the game.

Baylor Hits Pause on Football Practice

The Bears are stopping all football-related activities, the athletic department announced yesterday. In the release, they noted “further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing."

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in the release. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

Baylor had a pre-determined bye week and its next matchup won’t be until Oct. 17 against Oklahoma State.

