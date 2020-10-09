SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Jordan Hancock Returns to High School Gridiron

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 9, 2020.

Hancock Opts Back In to 2020 Season

One of Ohio State’s top recruits from the class of 2021 is now playing this fall.

North Gwinnett cornerback Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga.) has decided to play out the remainder of his senior season, his father told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Hancock initially opted out of this season due to his parents having underlying health conditions. North Gwinnett (3-2) is currently halfway through its 2020 campaign, with five games yet to be played.

Hancock is SI All-American’s No. 53 player and highest-rated nickel cornerback in the class of 2021, according to the preseason rankings. He is also listed as the No. 7 defensive back.

Hicks Invited to 2022 All-American Bowl

Ohio State athlete/outside linebacker commit C.J. Hicks from Dayton Archbishop Alter has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl, he announced yesterday. 

Hicks is widely regarded as one of the top players at his position nationally. The 2022 All-American Bowl is slated for Jan. 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas. NBC will broadcast the game.

Baylor Hits Pause on Football Practice

The Bears are stopping all football-related activities, the athletic department announced yesterday. In the release, they noted “further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing."

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in the release. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

Baylor had a pre-determined bye week and its next matchup won’t be until Oct. 17 against Oklahoma State.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Top Buckeye Offensive Line Targets in 2022 Class

Examining the most realistic, likely and preferred offensive line prospects available in the upcoming 2022 cycle.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Radio Show Quick Hitters, October 8

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke on his weekly radio show and shared how things have been going lately with the Buckeyes as they prepare for the season.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Defensive Line Relying on Depth in 2020

The Buckeyes feel they have a number of players that could start anywhere in the country and they intend to use all of them on the field this fall. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

No Sophomore Slump for Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Former Buckeye currently ranks among the NFL leaders in multiple categories.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Men’s Basketball Set For New Uniforms

OSU Hoops gets new threads and the MAC Football schedule has been announced! Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Next Star Defensive End? Zach Harrison Just Focused on Being Himself

Rising sophomore enters 2020 with high potential and expectations, but remains focused on personal development.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Q&A with 2022 Tight End Prospect Benji Gosnell

North Carolina target, regarded as top-10 player at his position nationally, has the Buckeyes among his trio of finalists.

Adam Prescott

Dwayne Haskins Benched by Washington

Haskins and the Washington Football Team are off to a slow start this season, so the team is making a change at quarterback.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State's Marcus Crowley Working Through "Minor Setback" from Knee Injury

Marcus Crowley saw limited action last year in the Ohio State backfield and was hoping to have increased carries this year. Now in a fairly crowded backfield, Crowley may have to fight for opportunities as he tries to get 100% healthy.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Has Third Best Odds To Win The Heisman

Justin Fields' Heisman odds haven't dipped too far, despite him not having played yet this year. Plus, Ohio State hockey learns its season begins November 13.

Kyle Kelly