Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Provides Unexpected Answer To "Loudest Stadium"
The Big Ten is one of the most prolific conferences in all of college football. With teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, and Penn State Nittany Lions, there is no shortage of high-level competition and rivalry.
Michigan Stadium, which has 107,600 seats, Beaver Stadium (106,572) home of the Nittany Lions, and Ohio Stadium (102,780) are the three largest stadiums in college football and rival some of the best atmospheres in all of sports.
The Buckeyes and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recently wrapped up their Big Ten Media Days where reporters were throwing all sorts of questions at the players, one of which, aimed at Smith, led the sophomore to reveal the loudest stadium he played in.
Smith, the face of EA Sports College Football 2026, has been revered as the best player in college football on a number of different occasions, so his answer carries a bit of extra weight as fans across the country were lining up to see him play.
Smith gave an unexpected response: the Oregon Ducks, who were just added to the Big Ten last season along with UCLA, USC, and Washington.
In regards to Autzen Stadium, home of the Ducks, Smith stated, "It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in. The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."
Smith and the Buckeyes fell to the Ducks 32-31 in that matchup, in front of a record crowd of 60,129 fans on October 12, 2024. The then-freshman finished with 9 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the instant classic.
Ohio State would eventually have the last laugh against the Ducks, though, demolishing the team 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, en route to their National Championship.
Smith and the Buckeyes open the season in a few short weeks with another game that will feature a top environment when they take on the Texas Longhorns at The Shoe on August 30th.