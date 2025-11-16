Julian Sayin cements Heisman case after dominant win without Tate and Smith
If Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin hadn’t already proved his Heisman case, his performance against UCLA — without his top two wide receivers — cemented it.
Before tonight’s 48-10 victory, Sayin’s completion rate was 80.9%. That made him the only quarterback in history to complete over 80% of his passes through nine games. But even with numbers like that, many critics still argue it’s less about his talent and more about the talent of his wide receivers — two of the best in the country — that make his job easier.
Tonight, Sayin had a chance to prove that he can perform even without the cushion of undeniable talent like Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Tate did not even dress and Smith exited before halftime and did not re-enter the game. Coach Day confirmed these are nagging issues and not expected to be long-term injuries.
Sayin said it was the next man up mentality and that his mindset didn’t change knowing Tate and Smith wouldn’t be full-go. He showed he could distribute the ball just as effectively with other receivers.
He got junior wide receiver Brandon Inniss more involved, and he finished with six receptions for 30 yards. Junior tight end Max Klare also had a solid night with five catches. And although Smith only played in the first half, he still had four receptions for 40 yards.
Against UCLA and without Ohio State’s two offensive stars, Sayin’s completion rate was still an extremely impressive 74%. But he’s still not satisfied and is striving to improve.
“I think all around I can be better,” Sayin said postgame. “Getting through my reads quicker, helping us out in protection a little better, helping us out in the run game more.”
Despite some analysts saying he lacks drama or intrigue to rally for the Heisman win, Sayin’s drama-free demeanor is actually an advantage. He’s humble, poised, and former Ohio State defensive end and current Indianapolis Colts player J.T. Tuimoloau praised those qualities about him.
“He’s got everything,” Tuimoloau told me pregame. “He’s calm, he’s cool, he’s collected. He just goes out here and balls. I’m proud of that dude. I feel like if you’re not voting for him then you’re doing something wrong.”
Fans in Ohio Stadium echoed Tuimoloau’s thoughts. Several that I spoke with said Sayin’s consistency, reliability, and week-to-week accuracy make him the clear Heisman choice.
The bottom line is Sayin throws a catchable ball and is deadly accurate, no matter who is on the receiving end. He still has two more regular season games to prove this to the nonbelievers, home again next week against Rutgers before the ultimate test of Michigan on the road on Saturday, Nov. 29.