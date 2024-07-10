Justin Fields Ranks His Top Five Ohio State Buckeyes Receivers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields played two fantastic seasons at Ohio State, so we should probably take his opinion on Buckeyes history pretty seriously.
Recently, Fields was ask to name his top five wide receivers in Ohio State history, and he rattled off some legendary names.
Keep in mind that Fields was creating this list based on the receivers' production at Ohio State, which would explain why a player like Michael Thomas was omitted from the list.
It's also important to note that Fields is just 25 years old and is going off of recent memory, so the fact that names like Cris Carter, Ted Ginn Jr., David Boston and Santonio Holmes were excluded should not come as too much of a surprise.
All things considered, Fields came up with a pretty solid list.
Fields himself began his collegiate career at Georgia in 2018, but transferred to Ohio State after just one season.
In his debut campaign with the Buckeyes, Fields threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 484 yards and 10 scores.
The following year, which was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Fields totaled 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six picks in eight games. He added 383 yards and while reaching the end zone five times on the ground.
Fields chose to enter the NFL Draft that ensuing spring and was ultimately selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick.
The Kennesaw, Ga. native struggled mightily in Chicago, playing three years for the Bears before being traded to the Steelers earlier this offseason.