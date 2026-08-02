August is finally here, which means college football will return at the end of the month.

Ohio State won’t take the field until the first weekend of September, so it still has time to answer a few questions before Week 1 kicks off.

Who is going to replace Carnell Tate?

Ohio State boasts one of the top receivers in college football, Jeremiah Smith. However, the Buckeyes faced a setback with the loss of Carnell Tate, who the Tennessee Titans selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Typically, Ohio State features a two-headed receiving tandem, and Smith will need a reliable partner. Brandon Inniss is likely to step up as he heads into his senior season, but true freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. could prove to be the real deal.

Ohio State has to determine who the No. 2 option will be for Julian Sayin to throw to before it faces Ball State on Sept. 5.

How is the defense going to reload?

Ohio State had several players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a notable presence from the defense. Linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese were both picked within the top 10, while safety Caleb Downs went 11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald also made an impact, going in the first round, and cornerback Davison Igbinosun was picked in round 2. Cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. and defensive end Caden Curry rounded out the selections, both going on Day 3 of the draft.

Ohio State's loss of talent raises questions about who will replace them. To strengthen the defensive front, it added UFC transfer John Walker and Alabama transfer James Smith, while defensive backs Earl Little Jr. from Florida State and Terry Moore from Duke will boost the secondary.

Replacing players like Styles, Reese and Downs will be challenging, but it may require a team effort this season instead of relying on individual performances.

Can Julian Sayin bounce back?

Sayin was one of the top quarterbacks in college football last season, but he faced challenges toward the end as competition strengthened against teams like Indiana and Miami. Ohio State lost both of those games. While Sayin benefited from an easier schedule earlier in the season, once the competition toughened, it seemed that he wasn’t quite ready for the challenge.

Ohio State has had the entire offseason to prepare Sayin for the upcoming season, but it's going to be a tough challenge. The Buckeyes will face Texas, Oregon, USC, Indiana and Michigan during the regular season, and all of these teams are contenders for a playoff spot this year.