House Divided: Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Commits to Buckeyes' Arch-Rival
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son has been trying to make a decision on where to commit to play college football. Now, he has come to his choice.
It's a choice that Ohio State fans are not going to love.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 has reported that Chase Herbstreit has decided to commit to the Michigan Wolverines.
Herbstreit, who is a three-star quarterback hailing from St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio, will take his talents to Michigan. He is in the class of 2025 and will join the Wolverines for next season.
Just two short years ago, the young Herbstreit spoke out about wanting to play for Ohio State.
“It’s the only option,” Herbstreit said. “That’s all I care about. Just going here, and if I could win a national championship here, that would just mean the world … I’m open to anything, but I really want to go here.”
Allen Trieu of 247 Sports has confirmed that he will be receiving a full scholarship from Michigan.
It will be interesting to see what kind of career Herbstreit can put together with the Wolverines. He has not been a very hyped up prospect and there are no other offers listed on his recruiting profiles. Despite that fact, Michigan obviously sees something that they like him.
All of that being said, the Herbstreit house is now divided. With his dad playing for the Buckeyes and his older brother, Zak, currently a walk-on for Ohio State, he will buck the trend and join the other side of the heated rivalry.
Now, it's just a waiting game to see when Herbstreit will make his playing debut and whether or not he can develop into being a player who can earn playing time.