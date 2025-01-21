Renowned Analyst Drops Heartwarming Take on Ohio State's Ryan Day
Less than two months ago, Ohio State Buckeyes fans everywhere were calling for Ryan Day's job. Now, he is immortal.
Ohio State defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 31-23 in the National Championship Game on Monday night, forever securing Day's place in Buckeyes history.
In the waning moments of the contest, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit—who is a friend of Day's—dropped a heartwarming take on the head coach.
"I hear the stories behind the curtain. I know what he and his wife and his family go through," Herbstreit said. "It's really, it's tough. It's tough to be a coach at a premium school where you're expected to win every game. He handled it with such class."
Being the head coach of a prestigious program is certainly difficult, as it seems like your seat is constantly warm.
Heading into 2024, there was chatter that Day's job could potentially be on the line if Ohio State failed to get the job done again.
Then, when the Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in their regular-season finale, there was a prevailing thought that Day could get fired if Ohio State lost early in the College Football Playoff.
Well, the Buckeyes ended up steamrolling Tennessee and top-ranked Oregon in the first rounds before defeating Texas in the Cotton Bowl to reach the National Championship Game.
That was surely enough to save Day's job, but then, Day guided his team to victory over Notre Dame, marking Ohio State's first national title since the 2014-15 campaign.
It seems pretty safe to say that Day's seat is as cool as can be.