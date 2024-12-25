NFL QB Raises Concerns on Connection With Former Ohio State Star
When Marvin Harrison Jr. departed the Ohio State Buckeyes last year, there were massive expectations for the wide receiver heading into the NFL Draft.
Harrison was labeled by many as a can't-miss prospect, and not surprisingly, he ended up being the first wide out off the board last April as the Arizona Cardinals selected him fourth overall.
However, Harrison's rookie campaign has not exactly been smooth sailing.
The 22-year-old has caught 51 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns, and while those certainly aren't bad numbers, Harrison hasn't had any particularly dominant stretches and only owns a catch rate of 51 percent.
This has raised some concerns from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who thinks that there needs to be better synergy between the two players.
“We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get better,” Murray said, via Arizona's YouTube account. “It’s not where he wants it to be, it’s not where I want it to be. It’s not where the team needs it to be. Again, I haven’t lost any confidence. I’m excited for these next two weeks.”
Murray added that he and Harrison have "no choice" to get things right "in order for our offense to be what we want it to be."
Most of the Cardinals' aerial attack has run through tight end Trey McBride, who has hauled in 92 receptions for 958 yards.
Harrison registered back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns during his final two seasons at Ohio State, so we know he has the talent to produce.
We'll see if he can end 2024 on a high note.