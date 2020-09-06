Former Buckeye and NFL veteran Malcolm Jenkins is back with the New Orleans Saints. The 32-year old recently returned for a second stint in New Orleans after being drafted by the organization back in 2009.

A 2x Super Bowl champion, winning one with New Orleans and another with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jenkins is certainly entering the final stage of his career but remains motivated to contribute more. He comes back to “The Big Easy” with 873 career tackles, 96 pass deflections, 18 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns on his resume.

The New Jersey (Piscataway) native spent five initial years with the Saints before heading to Philadelphia, where he quickly made three Pro Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Now, the experienced leader returns to the city that drafted him hoping to make one final push for another ring.

He will join a pair of fellow Ohio State alums in star wide receiver Michael Thomas and standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Together, the Buckeye trio will strive to propel a New Orleans team through the rugged NFC after three-straight disappointing playoff exits.

In addition, Jenkins looks to remain a continued voice/example of leadership throughout this difficult time of a Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19 and other ensuing obstacles. Jenkins was hired by CNN back in mid-June to be a contributor on social justice issues.

He memorably called out quarterback Drew Brees this summer in regards to his comments on the national anthem, but has since worked through those frustrations with the veteran signal caller.

“Me and Drew were friends long before 2020,” Jenkins told ESPN two weeks ago. “Obviously the dialogue that he and I had to have publicly, but also privately, was important for the country and important for us to do. It’s going to be ongoing but, as far as friendship, the willingness for both of us to engage (in said dialogue) has been cooperative and encouraging.”

Jenkins was a 3x All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State and won the Jim Thorpe Aware in 2008, presented to the nation’s best defensive back. He is currently the third-oldest Buckeye in the NFL behind long snapper Jake McQuaide and wide receiver/return man Ted Ginn Jr.

