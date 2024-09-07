Michigan Wolverines Fans Fire Brutal Shot At Ohio State Buckeyes
The rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is one of the greatest in all of sports, and right now, Michigan has the upper hand.
The Wolverines have won the last three meetings with Ohio State, which followed a streak of eight straight Buckeyes victories.
As a result, Michigan fans are feeling brazen, and during ESPN's College Gameday prior to the Wolverines' game against the Texas Longhorns, the Ann Arbor faithful decided to unleash a brutal chant aimed at its archrivals in Columbus.
Of course, the chants come on the heels of very serious cheating allegations against the Wolverines, and a former Ohio State player recently said that he knew something was up when the team was facing Michigan.
No matter what the situation, there will never be any love lost between the two sides.
And you know what? The Buckeyes need to put a stop to the Wolverines' dominance, and pronto.
Ohio State boasts arguably the most talented roster in the country this season, so there is no reason why the Buckeyes should lose once again to a Michigan squad that is in quasi-rebuilding mode after losing head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the NFL.
The Wolverines went undefeated and won the national championship last season, and Ohio State is primed to erase that awful taste from its mouth.
The Buckeyes will face Michigan in its regular-season finale on Nov. 30.
For now, Ohio State will focus on smaller tasks. Last week, it hammered the Akron Zips by a score of 52-6, and on Saturday evening, it will take on the Western Michigan Broncos.