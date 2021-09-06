Two Big Ten Stars Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

Two of the Big Ten's brightest stars suffered injuries this past weekend that will cost them the rest of their seasons.

Two Big Ten stars suffered season-ending injuries last weekend.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell both got some pretty tough news on Monday morning, as neither player will be able to go the rest of the season.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck announced that Ibrahim suffered a "lower leg" injury against the Buckeyes that will require surgery on Tuesday. Ibrahim was terrific against Ohio State, rushing 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's season-opening loss.

Meanwhile, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Wolverines' wide out Ronnie Bell suffered a knee injury and will miss the rest of the season recovering. Harbaugh didn't specify, but the injury is being reported as a torn ACL.

Thankfully, the Buckeyes appear to have escaped Week 1 mostly unscathed. We are still waiting to hear about the severity of Josh Proctor's injury, which he suffered late in the game on Thursday night.

