NFL Analyst Thinks Former Buckeyes QB Justin Fields Could Win Steelers’ Job
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields has been turning heads with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during training camp. He has performed well and has looked the part of being a potential starting quarterback.
Ahead of the 2024 regular season, he is competing with Russell Wilson for the starting job. When everything started, he wasn't given much of a chance to win the job. Now, that has started to change.
In fact, some are viewing Fields as the likely starter at this point in time.
During a segment on "The Dan Patrick Show," respected NFL analyst Louis Riddick spoke out about Fields' situation with the Steelers. He believes, from conversations that he has had, that Fields will end up being the Week 1 starter.
"I have a feeling, based on my conversations, that if Justin continues to ascend during the games like he has during practice, he's going to start Week 1. He's going to be the opening day starter."
Basically, if Fields plays really well during the preseason, Reddick believes he will win the starting job.
Fields was drafted out of Ohio State with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his first three NFL seasons, he had ups and downs, but did show franchise quarterback potential. However, he was unable to do that consistently.
He has played in 40 games in his career so far, completing 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. Fields also picked up 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
At just 25 years old, Fields is still in a great place in his career to become a long-term quarterback solution for Pittsburgh.
If he does end up winning the starting job, that would be a huge win for the Steelers. Should he not win the job, he still is likely viewed as the future starting quarterback for the future. They acquired him to become a starter for them, whether that be in the present or the future.
All of that being said, the future could be now. Fields has an opportunity to win the starting job with strong play during preseason games.
Riddick's report makes it sound like Pittsburgh wants to give Fields the job. With the way he has been performing during training camp, it seems like Fields has a very legitimate shot to win the job.
Only time will tell, but the future is looking very bright for Fields with the Steelers.