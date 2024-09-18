NFL Scout Reveals Intriguing Thoughts On Ohio State QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like one of the top national championship contenders in the country so far during the 2024 season. However, they still need to prove that they can beat the top contenders.
In their first two games, Ohio State has defeated Akron and Western Michigan. Neither of those wins are impressive, but they did handle their business and won how they should.
Will Howard will be one of the biggest deciding factors in the Buckeyes' championship hopes. He'll need to show that he can perform at a high level against other contenders. So far, he's looked solid.
Throughout his first two career games with Ohio State, Howard has completed 35 of his 54 pass attempts for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and no inteceptions. He has also picked up 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While they aren't amazing numbers, he's done his job the way he's been asked to do it.
Now, the question becomes, could there be a future for Howard in the NFL?
An NFL scout based in the AFC spoke to me recently and revealed some intriguing thoughts about Howard. He thinks that the Buckeyes' signal caller will be an interesting NFL prospect.
"Would I say that he's going to be a clear-cut starting quarterback? No. But, I do think that he has the potential to develop into a very good quarterback at the next level. His mobility is intriguing, he has great football IQ, he's a leader. Those are not qualities that are concerns. The bigger concerns are about his arm talent and whether or not he can make the full range of NFL throws."
He continued on, emphasizing a game on the schedule that will be key for Howard to make a case to NFL teams.
"Everyone has the Oregon game circled for Howard. That game will have a major impact on his future. If he comes out and has a dominant performance, I think there's a very good chance that he moves up draft boards. If he comes out flat, he could slip down."
Of course, the Buckeyes will take on the Oregon Ducks on October 12th in a primetime showdown.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 season goes for Howard. He's playing to lead Ohio State to a championship, but he's also playing for a shot at the NFL.
Howard has some aspects of his game that have to be intriguing to NFL teams, but he has to find a way to answer the nagging questions about his ability to perform at a high level against the best competition. He'll have a few opportunities to do just that this season.