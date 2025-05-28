Nick Saban Opens Up About Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin
The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't officially named a starting quarterback yet for the 2025 season, but all the indications are that it is Julian Sayin's job to lose. Sayin was a five-star quarterback coming out of high school who initially committed to Alabama before legendary head coach Nick Saban retired.
Upon that, he transferred to Ohio State, where he sat behind Will Howard for a season before finally getting his time to shine. August 30 can't come soon enough for the star as he'll get to make a massive introduction to fans with a home battle against the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns.
That said, Nick Saban and Ryan Day were able to take part in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, OH, and they were paired on the same four-man grouping Wednesday. Saban was able to talk about Sayin after the game and heaped nothing but praise on the Buckeyes' projected starting quarterback.
"Julian is a great young man," Saban said. He speaks highly of him both as a player and just a human being as well. That's something you love to hear from one of the best coaches to ever do it.
Sayin was the No. 1 transfer quarterback in his class and the 6th-best transfer player according to 247Sports. As a prospect, he came in as the 20th-best player nationally and third-best quarterback, behind the likes of DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola.
That said, the Buckeyes clearly have high expectations for the star, and at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, he has the frame to be able to see over lineman and, per Saban, has the accuracy to make those passes count. Expect a massive season from the first-year starter.
Ohio State is coming off a national championship, and with Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs on the roster, the room for error will be little. Fans will be hoping Sayin can delivery early and often.