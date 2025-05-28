Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day and Nick Saban Set for Epic Golf Hangout Session
The Ohio State Buckeyes may be learning some new tricks on Wednesday as Ryan Day and Nick Saban are golfing together. The Memorial Tournament, which is presented by Workday, kicked off on Monday, and it features many big-time names, playing in Dublin, OH.
From Colts former superstar QB Peyton Manning to Saban, there are some household legends competing on the amateur side, all of which have pro players in their four-man group as well. For the Wednesday play, Ryan Day and Nick Saban are paired together with Justin Thomas for the front nine and Corey Conners on the back nine. The fourth name to go along with Day and Saban on the amateur side is Lee Styslinger. He is the co-owner of Altec and is on the board of Workday, Regions Financial Corporation and other companies.
As for Saban and Day, they seem to be having a great time on the linx, and here's a photo from X (formerly known as Twitter).
Being a fly on the wall for those conversations would be amazing as two of the top coaches, one current and one past, to ever do it would likely have some fun banter.
Here is the full list of pairings for the day, including Manning who will be playing with Brandon Stokley.
Don't be fearful though, Buckeyes fans. Day signed a massive contract recently and will be in Columbus for the foreseeable future and is paid handsomely do stay as well. However, getting some knowledge from a mind like Saban certainly could never hurt. Day signed a seven-year deal through the 2031 season for $12.5 million annually.
Day will have a full weekend this week and over the next several months as Class of 2026 recruits will be on the Buckeyes campus and making up their minds as to if Columbus is their future home.
For those interested, here's a massive drive from Day.
That said, it'll be interesting to know how the round went after its conclusion.